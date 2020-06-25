Greetings, I would like to start off by thanking God for allowing us all to see this day, despite the pandemic. I would now like to give a special shout out and thank you to my mother, grandmother and basketball coach as well as each and every parent and guardian and the faculty and staff of Watson Chapel.

They have played major roles in helping shape us into the intelligent, disciplined young adults we are today and we can’t thank y’all enough. Thank you as well to everyone else, including family and friends, who have contributed.

Now, a big thank you to each and every one of you for being the best classmates I could ever have. We have supported each other along these years and grew together. We are no longer the developing teens we were in 9th grade, which was one of our favorite years together. We are now mature young adults.

I am so proud of each and every one of you and grateful for the memories we have created. One of my favorite memories of this year was beating Pine Bluff High. We all ran on the field and started jumping and yelling. That was an exciting night for us all and I’m going to miss experiencing it as a high school student.

Some people may think that this is the worst year ever to graduate, but in reality it’s the best. No other class has gotten to experience a cap and gown pick up parade or even gotten to do three nine weeks instead of 4. But, our drive is what makes us the best class of them all. We didn’t allow a pandemic to stop us from getting our hard earned diplomas.

Even though we are about to part ways and may not see each other every week day like usual, this isn’t goodbye, this is hello to new beginnings. I know that all of you will go off and be great no matter what you do. I am so lucky to know each of you and I wish y’all nothing but success. No class is topping us and it’s our time to take over the world. Thank you!

— Ky’Aria Ginger is the 2020 Salutatorian at Watson Chapel High School.