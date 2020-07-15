The one thing our nation could be proudest of before now was our advanced medical facilities and our standing in the medical field, which makes this nation all the more pathetic as we lead the rest of the world in infections from COVID-19, death and destruction.

The pandemic has not only revealed our shortcomings in educated people, it has also shown us that those with no knowledge of medicine will not listen to the experts. We must chop the head off of this snake if we are to recover from this national disaster.

We are at the precipice of disaster because collectively we have begun to take on the falsities of imagined commonalities that are supposed to exist in the political circles. We believed that all men were created equal; however that has proven not to be the case. All men do not share the values, morals and ethics that this nation prides itself on as a society.

There’s no such thing as exact science, but math has proven to be more exact than the fairy tales being told to us.

The numbers of infections will continue to multiply due to our own reluctance and our inability to distinguish between fact and fiction. There is nothing in place to stop or divide the infinitive nature of this viral pandemic — it is the result of our own making.