This year, our country is facing an enormous public health crisis from the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this emergency, water and wastewater employees and systems have kept the water flowing in homes, hospitals, and essential businesses. This crisis demonstrates the critical role that water and wastewater systems play in our community. Clean water protects public health and safeguards the environment.

Imagine how much worse the pandemic would be without access to water. Without reliable drinking water and sanitation, Fort Smith and the River Valley would be unable to stay safe and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Today is the sixth annual state observation of Imagine a Day Without Water campaign. It is a day to pause and notice the way that water affects our lives and communities, and commit to ensuring a sustainable water future for generations to come. What would your day be like if you could not turn on the tap and get clean drinking water, or if you flushed the toilet and wastewater did not go anywhere? What would happen to restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms, breweries, or the hundreds of industries that depend on water?

We take water service for granted every day. Turn on the tap, and clean water flows out. Flush the toilet, and dirty water goes away. Washing our hands, often, is one of the most important steps in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We usually do not stop to think about what is required to make sure the water comes out when we turn the tap. Nor, do we consider how it safely returns to the environment from our sink.

The City of Fort Smith serves 150,000 – 200,000 residents regionally. With the average person using 100 gallons, a day, with drinking, food prep, cleaning, bathing, and the list goes on. Fort Smith produces over 10 billion gallons of water each year for the Fort Smith, River Valley Region. We use water for manufacturing, irrigation and commercial applications, as well as, households.

The City of Fort Smith is proud that our drinking water meets or exceeds all federal and state requirements. However, record rainfalls, flooding, and toxic algae poses threats to our water systems.

Imagine a Day Without Water is an opportunity for everyone to get educated about our local water systems and raise awareness with our elected leaders. We need leadership at every level to work together to ensure a reliable water future for generations to come. Investing in water is investing in a future where no one in Fort Smith or the River Valley will have to imagine a day without water.