"I’d rather not," the lady said politely. But she also said this: "I wanted to do it in person" from concern that a mailed ballot might not arrive, or somehow be lost in whatever shuffle. "I just want to make sure my vote counts."

She was the first voter I spoke with on the first day of early voting, at a polling place in a Little Rock precinct (mine) that normally trends Republican. I chose it based not on past electoral patterns, but on a rather less scientific basis: yard signs. Four years ago there was scarcely a Hillary to be seen, whereas the Biden-Harris posters are, if not abundant, not nearly as rare.

More unusual, in my experience and given the passions of the day, were the number of voters still undecided even as they stood in line to cast their ballots for president. For instance, Bill Flowers, "not quite 78 years" and who, given the state’s last 78 years, might be Mr. Arkansas. "I’ve voted for Democrats and Republicans. I go with who I think is best." For him the issues were health care and the economy.

Only steps and seconds from the voting booth, a couple more undecideds, both coincidentally in health-related jobs: Brian Mann, who works in hospital administration, and Megan Straczek, whose field is medical insurance.

"I’m on the fence," sighed Mann, 39. Though he described President Trump as, "Too vocal. I don’t take him seriously. I have a hard time believing anything that comes out of his mouth." As for the Covid pandemic: "I don’t think he’s done the best job."

The virus was on Straczek’s mind, too. And so was Black Lives Matter.

Still, as the line moved forward, "I don’t know."

Sarah Leon knew. "Biden," she said emphatically. "I typically vote Democratic for LGBT rights and gun control," the 33 year-old physical therapist said, "but there’s a lot of reasons right now."

A veterinarian, Allison Koonce: Asked her preference, "I won’t say," she said. But "I’m pro-America, pro-commerce. I want to get the country moving, get people working." Either-or?

Now here’s Paul Hickey, 72, a Trump voter. "I want to give him time to finish what he started four years ago," citing fiscal matters -- "entitlements, grants, the budget deficits. He’s done as well as he could do."

For "Tony," an 80 year-old veterans, it was "Trump, of course." Why:

"What he’s done over the past four years. His actions speaking louder than his words." And those actions? "Military budgets, and his stand against ‘Red China.’"

"The most important thing is getting Trump out of office," said Kimberly Clinger, 30, an African-American Biden voter who works in telecom. "The biggest thing is everything. I want someone who wants unity for everyone, not just for some people."

"Social justice in all aspects," said Steve Hugo, 39, a teacher, echoing Clinger. "I’m voting for equality. Biden is less incendiary, less divisive."

"This is the most serious campaign ever," said Mary Mitchell, a retiree. "I think our democracy is challenged. Decency is challenged, morality is challenged."

She volunteered that she had many friends living overseas, foreign nationals and American expatriates, and "if people here could see them cringe (at Mr. Trump) there’s no doubt who they’d vote for."

In that context, consider Gladys Chinney, whose 20 years in America began with her immigration from Nigeria at age 8.

"We need someone with dignity that we can respect in the White House," said the info technologist. "The country is going in the wrong direction."

Another info tech, 38 year-old Kevin Rains, was more pointed: "I’d like someone who wasn’t installed by a foreign government to destabilize America. Also, someone who believes in science."

Tim Moore, a small business owner, was going for Mr. Trump although "It’s more fear of Biden. It’s the Democratic Party getting together with socialism. I don’t think that’s a good idea. Socialists everywhere seize private property. And government can’t run a business."

Alongside Moore, his father, John, was "R all the way." Is his usually a straight Republican ticket? I asked. "This year it is." The elder Moore, 90, said he thought Biden unlikely to go the four-year distance, and that a vice president Kamala Harris who would succeed Biden "would put us down the drain. She’s communist all the way."

For several voters in my (again) unscientific sample, the coronavirus was a driving issue.

"Trump failed us on Covid. He dropped the ball," said Chris Brown, 31, a medical technologist. "If he got another four years, what else would he do?"

The last word, at least in this space, goes to the tall gentleman who declined to offer his name and his take on the presidential race. He had friends on both sides.

"I’m already dealing with enough b.s.," said the retired pastor.

Steve Barnes is a veteran journalist and host of "Arkansas Week" on Arkansas PBS.