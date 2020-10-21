Honesty. Integrity. Perseverance. Good judgment, but not judgmental. Responsibility, Intelligence. Hard-work ethic. Family as priority No. 1. Faith-based in all that he pursues. Friendly. Fair. Brave. Unselfish. Golden-rule driven. Pleasant. Approachable. Highly experienced, and more, are the character traits that immediately come to mind when I think of Greg Magness sitting at the bench in our area’s Circuit Court.

I have known Greg since 1995 and I can assure you that he is a straight shooter and fair. He is a real example of one who not only believes, but lives with the creed that the scales of justice should be blind on all who appear before the court and fair in all that it decrees.

I believe in Greg and with pride I am voting for Greg Magness for Circuit Judge. I hope that you will also.