I encourage the citizens of Sebastian County to vote for the renewal of the 0.25% sales and use tax supporting the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. My decision to vote for this extension and encourage others to do so is based on two main factors: The powerful economic impact that UAFS has on the county and the continued creation of talented graduates that help shape the future of the region.

UAFS has an annual economic impact on Sebastian County of $142.7 million. This return on investment is envious in any environment. Secondly, UAFS 2019 graduates earned one-year earning premiums (the amount of income above what they would have earned with a high school diploma) that exceeded $24 million. Again, a solid return on investment. The majority of those graduates are staying in Sebastian County and contributing longterm back into our economy.

In addition, UAFS provides employment for approximately 1,400 faculty and staff members annually; and total spending by students in Sebastian County exceeded $20 million in 2019.

On Nov. 3, please join me in voting for UAFS and Sebastian County. It’s the best investment we could make in our community.