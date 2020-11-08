"Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!" [Psalms 133:1].

Politicians promise to cross the aisle and bring everybody together and some voters believe that a certain political party possesses the power to bring about unity within the United States. We have churchgoers who believe God will answer prayer and create unity within the hearts of citizens. Mankind has the will to do this but not the power; God has the power to do this but not the will. It is not within the will of God for the Holy Spirit to force people’s thoughts, attitudes or actions. We have a Bible and a Constitution and of our own free will we should know the teachings. We should memorize much of the Law of God and Man. It is each individual’s responsibility to submit to these laws and only then will we have unity.

God did not force Jonah to go to Nineveh, he went of his own free will because he didn’t like the consequences; God never forced Israel to turn from idolatry, they repented because they didn’t like the consequences. God will not force us to follow him but will avail an opportunity for each of us to faithfully follow him in accordance with Bible teachings. It is God’s will for each of us to know the Constitution and faithfully support and defend it. To have unity, we must obey rules and mankind cannot make any better rules than what we already have, therefore it is up to us, not politicians, but us, not God, but us. Each individual must do their part to know it, trust it and obey it. God will give us the power to succeed if we truly work at it with all our heart.