Northside's Grizzlies were able to survive a late Conway rally, which included a game-ending shot from beyond half-court, in a 59-58 home win Tuesday.

The win, Northside's third straight in conference, also got the Grizzlies within striking distance of second place in the 6A-Central. Currently, the Grizzlies (16-9, 7-4) stand in fourth place a game back of both Conway and North Little Rock.

Northside attempts to tighten the race for second place and a first-round bye at the upcoming 6A State Tournament even more on Friday. The Grizzlies will travel to North Little Rock to take on the Charging Wildcats (20-6, 8-3).

"We're trying to play the best ball and peak at the right time, and that's what we're working on right now going into the state tournament," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "We're just taking it one game at a time, just trying to win every game because this team needs some confidence and needs some momentum and I think we got that these last three ballgames and hopefully, we can carry it over into the state tournament."

NLR won at Northside, 66-58, when the two teams last met a month ago. The Charging Wildcats lost both conference games to Conway and lost to 6A-Central leader Bryant, but have won two straight going into Friday's game, the latest a 76-46 win against Little Rock Catholic on Tuesday.

"We've got another big, big ballgame again," Burnett said.

In Tuesday's win against Conway, the Grizzlies had a 15-point lead with six minutes remaining. The Wampus Cats were able to make it a one-possession game in the closing seconds, but Northside got clutch free-throw shooting from Javion Releford and Noah Gordon.

Gordon's free throw, with 2.2 seconds left, put Northside up 59-55, and it was more than enough to withstand Conway's miracle shot at the end.

"I was just happy to see the guys finish out the game, because we didn't finish out the game well," Burnett said. "I think it also gave us some confidence that we can win the big game. ... We were really, really happy to be able to do that."

Jaylin Williams led the Grizzlies in Tuesday's win with 15 points and had a double-double as he grabbed 12 rebounds. Anthony Travis added 11 points and eight boards, while Braylin McKinley had 10 points as well.

Northside returns to Fort Smith next week. The Grizzlies will have Senior Night at home Tuesday against Cabot, and then will take on Southside on Feb. 22 at the Stubblefield Center.

Lady Bears

On paper, this appears to be the toughest hurdle that stands between the Lady Bears and a perfect regular season record.

The Lady Bears head to North Little Rock on Friday to take on the Lady Charging Wildcats, currently third in the conference.

Northside (23-0, 11-0) essentially wrapped up the 6A-Central title and the No. 1 playoff seed at state with Tuesday's wire-to-wire 71-57 win at home against Conway. The Lady Bears swept the Lady Wampus Cats and now have a two-game lead on Conway.

Jersey Wolfenbarger led the way Tuesday with 28 points, with Sara Bershers adding 19. The two combined to go 15-of-27 from the field, and each hit four 3-pointers in the opening half.

Sophomore Tracey Bershers, who played a majority of the game Tuesday in a guard role, had 10 assists as well as grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots. She was one point and one rebound away from posting a triple-double.

Sara Bershers was a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with nine boards.

Now, Northside must continue its march toward becoming one of the best teams in school history. The Lady Bears beat NLR (14-9, 8-3) last month at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

Southside

Both the Southside girls and boys basketball teams enter Friday looking for their first conference wins.

Southside will have its Senior Night as the Maverick girls face Mount St. Mary while the Maverick boys take on Little Rock Catholic.

The Maverick girls dropped a 47-19 decision to Bryant on Tuesday night.

Coach Charles Cooper's Mavericks suffered a 67-38 loss to conference-leading Bryant, also on Tuesday.

The Mavericks face Catholic today hoping to snap a 13-game losing skid.

Times Record sportswriter Kevin Taylor also contributed to this report.