Hunter Humphries feels very optimistic that a repeat performance is in store, both for him and the Southside Maverick bowling squad.

Last year, the Mavericks captured the 7A/6A state title which was held at their home lane, Bowling World, while Humphries was also the individual state champion. On Friday, Humphries and his fellow Mavericks head to Jonesboro, where the 6A state tournament takes place at the Jonesboro Bowling Center.

"We had a good chance (to win it) last year and our average is about the same," Humphries said. "We all just need to focus on (getting) spares and we should get it.

"We lost two seniors (off the state title squad) but we gained two more people to take their place. ... We also have a couple of (junior varsity) kids last year that knew they needed to step up and take their place."

Another reason Humphries, a senior who has bowled for Southside's varsity since his freshman season, is optimistic about state is he is very familiar with the lanes in Jonesboro, going up there several times in the past bowling in his youth league.

"I've bowled up there three or four times a year, so it won't be first time, I'll have a little experience," he said.

Humphries is also eager to rebound from last week's 6A-Central conference tournament in Cabot, as he did not place among the top six individually, though he did help Southside claim the team championship. Maverick bowlers Scotland Irvin and Colby Harger placed fifth and sixth, respectively in the individual standings, which was won by Northside senior Andy Duangdara.

Southside coach Tadd Stewart is also confident Humphries will put together a tremendous showing at state.

"He didn't (roll his best at conference), but you know what, it's OK, we'll save our best for last," Stewart said. "We got there (to state) without him shooting his best and if he does his best, I feel really confident about us going in and really competing for a state championship.

"Last year, we won a state championship because of Hunter and if we want to win one this year, he's going to have to throw his best game just like he did last year. That's what it all boils down to, when he plays well, we've got a chance; we've got a legit chance."

Stewart added there are two things which really make Humphries stand out on the lanes.

"Number one, it's his consistency and number two, it's his tenacity," Stewart said. "This guy, when he dials in, he's all ready to go; you don't have to worry about him being late or not being focused, he is always going to be ready to go and I appreciate that so much and as a coach, you always love to have that out of your players.

"He was really good last year and he's been really good this year, too, and that's what you want, consistency."

Humphries also offers up being mentally strong when he's out there getting ready to roll.

"I think I have a pretty strong mental game, like once when I miss a spare I'm able to come back from it and start ringing up some strikes," he said. "Plus, I'm pretty consistent, too.

"All of (this season's matches) have been pretty consistent; I'm averaging about 200."

His career-best score was 290, which he rolled two years ago in a state youth league tournament. Then Humphries' best score at the high school level was a 279, which he rolled a season ago as a junior.

While Humphries' father, Paul, is an avid bowler, the younger Humphries actually didn't start bowling until he was 10.

"I used to come out (at Bowling World) and watch my dad bowl league, then I started getting interested in it and joined a youth league and it all started from there," Hunter Humphries said.

Hunter's dad also serves as a volunteer assistant coach for Southside, and there's no doubt Hunter has learned some things during his bowling career.

"He's been hard on me, but yet he's been able to teach me, like he knows what's best for me and he's also there to push me forward to do better," Hunter Humphries said. "He's taught me everything I know, and it's good to have someone behind your back supporting you, too."

There are other ways Humphries has perfected his game. He also works part-time at Bowling World, and because of that is able to get in free practice games. In addition, he works during adult-league games, and Humphries is able to pick the brains of several of the older, experienced bowlers.

Humphries will get to continue to bowl locally and also regionally as he will attend college at UAFS. A 3.9 student, he plans to major in business while at the same time, he will bowl in adult leagues with his dad.

Friday will be the third trip to state for Humphries. As a sophomore, Southside finished second before winning it all last season. Humphries is ready to make some more history for himself and for his team.

"We just really need to cover our spares and just pick each other up and find our spots. ... Throwing strikes and just keep grinding," he said. "Basically spares are most important; this year spares are determined by how we will finish."