The White Hall Bulldogs fell 66-34 to the Parkview Patriots on Feb. 15 at home in a game that featured several big runs by Parkview.

Chris Molina opened up the game with a three for the Bulldogs before both teams traded buckets. Parkview then went on a 16-0 run before Koby Drake hit a jumper with 1:47 remaining in the opening quarter. Parkview would add four more points while the Bulldogs would add two more before the end of the quarter, giving the Patriots a 22-9 lead at the end of one.

The second quarter started much like the first with Molina hitting another three to start the scoring, but the Patriots outscored the Bulldogs 17-8 in the quarter to enjoy a 39-17 lead at the half.

The third quarter saw back and forth action between both teams as they both traded buckets for the first five and a half minutes before Parkview ended the quarter on a 6-2 run in the final two and a half minutes, led by senior forward Airion Simmons and Auburn commit Allen Flanigan. Parkview would take a 52-32 lead into the final quarter.

The Patriots would outscore the Bulldogs 14-2 in the final quarter of play to earn the victory.

Koby Drake led the Bulldogs with 13 points, followed by Chris Monina with 10 and Korinthian Thomas with 9. Allen Flanigan led the Patriots with 22, followed by Airion Simmons with 17.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to take on the Pine Bluff Zebras on Tuesday night. Please see next week’s Journal for details.