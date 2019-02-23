Nate Riley hit a fourth quarter 3 to tie the game at 52-52. It was the second tie of the quarter and sixth of the night, but the Eagles scored the next seven points before a 3 by Grant Goers cut the lead to 59-55 with 10.5 second to go.

Mayflower's Jay Nance took a deep pass out of a time out and his layup sent the Bearcats (27-3) to a 61-55 loss in the Class 3A Region 2 semifinals in Perryville last night.

Riley finished the game with 11 points and Goers had 10 but it was Blakely Cobb leading the way with 12. Logan Bradley added 9.

Tyler Tolliver scored 15 points, Braxton McCuien 13, and Nance 11 for Mayflower (22-8).

Mayflower will face Baptist Prep in the regional final at 7:30 tomorrow night. The Bearcats will face Fountain Lake at 1:30 in the third place game. The Bearcats and Cobras will be meeting for the fourth time this season.

A fourth win would give the Bearcats the region's third seed and a 5:30 p.m. game in the Class 3A state tournament in Osceola on Wednesday. A fourth place finish has a 2:30 p.m. game, also on Wednesday.