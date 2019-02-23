JACKSON, Mississippi — Looking to avoid a three-game season sweep of the Majors, No. 8 Hendrix (9-17) took on No. 1 Millsaps on Friday in the opening game of the 2019 Southern Athletic Association Women's Basketball Championship Tournament from Jackson, Mississippi.

The Warriors finished the day shooting 31 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from downtown, but it was not enough as Hendrix fell 69-55 to the Majors.

Freshman guard Serena Pruitt tallied a team-high 14 points while sophomore forward Kessie Jenkins and Pruitt collected a team-best eight rebounds each.

With the loss, the Warriors 2018-19 campaign ends.

Hendrix pulled within one point with 6:21 left until halftime but the Majors endured a 20-1 run over the next five-plus minutes, taking a commanding 32-14 lead with just over a minute left until halftime.

Senior forward Maddie Anderson scored the first point in the game at the free-throw line but an 8-0 run by Millsaps put the Majors in front with under two minutes left in the opening period.

Freshman guard Sarah Vogel hit her first of three trifectas late in the first period but Hendrix trailed 12-4 after one quarter.

Back-to-back layups by Jenkins and freshman guard Rachel Woppman and a jumper by junior guard Amber Turner brought the Warriors within two, 14-12, but a 20-1 run by the home team allowed for a 32-14 lead for Millsaps late in the first half.

The Majors held a 32-19 advantage after one half.

Just like the start of the second quarter, Hendrix struck for the first six points in the third before Millsaps scored seven of the next nine points to take a 12-point lead with 6:23 left in the third.

Millsaps scored seven of the final eight points in the third as the Majors held a 50-32 advantage with 10 minutes left in regulation.

Pruitt scored five of the first seven points for Hendrix to start the fourth period as the Warriors trailed by 20 with 4:26 left.

Back-to-back layups by Jenkins and a free throw brought Hendrix back within 17 with 2:43 to go.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Vogel, freshman guard Macy Moody and Turner pulled Hendrix within 11 with 42 ticks left but the Majors scored the final three points as Millsaps defeated Hendrix, 69-55.

Pruitt, who led the Warriors in scoring for the third consecutive game, reaches double figures in points for the seventh time this season.

Vogel eclipsed the double-digit plateau for the second time in Hendrix's last three games after tallying 10 points Friday against Millsaps.

Turner and Jenkins added nine points each and combined for 15 rebounds and three assists against the Majors.

Moody accounted for eight points after shooting 2 for 3 from deep and 2 for 2 at the free-throw line Friday.

Hendrix shot 18 for 58 from the floor, 6 for 26 from deep and 13 for 25 from the charity stripe, while Millsaps recorded a 18 for 51 mark from the floor, 3 for 21 from downtown and 30 of 42 from the free-throw line.

Hendrix recorded eight assists on its 18 field goal makes, while the Majors accounted for five assists on its 18 makes.

The Warriors' 2018-19 season is complete.

Hendrix finishes the season with a 9-17 mark and a 2-12 conference record on the season.