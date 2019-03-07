MEMPHIS, Tennessee – For the first time all season the University of Central Arkansas softball team failed to light up the scoreboard as the Bears dropped a 1-0 decision to Memphis on Wednesday at the Tigers Softball Complex.

UCA (11-10) came into the game with the Southland Conference's most potent offense in batting average, slugging and home runs among others.

However, the Bears could not get the timely hits they have grown accustomed to in 2019 as they were blanked for the first time since May 17, 2018, against Texas Tech.

Freshman Kamryn Coleman (1-3) made her first start in almost two weeks and was stellar in the circle despite getting saddled with the loss.

The Walla Walla, Washington, native tossed 4.1 innings allowing just the one earned run.

Rio Sanchez spelled Coleman in relief and pitched a scoreless 1.2 innings, including getting out of a crucial bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning to keep the deficit at one.

First baseman Kaylyn Shepherd extended her on-base streak to 21 games as the Mechanicsville, Virginia, native has reached safely in every game of her junior season thus far.

Libby Morris reached base in all three of her plate appearances.

The senior was hit by a pitch in the first, and then picked up a single and a base on balls later in the contest.

"Kam and Rio pitched really well,” UCA coach David Kuhn said. "Our defense also played well. We just didn't get the timely hits we needed, but I liked the way we played as a team."

The Bears will now shift their attention to conference play as the SLC Preseason favorites in Nicholls head to Conway this weekend for a three-game set.

First pitch of Friday doubleheader is slated for 5 p.m. with the second game to follow immediately after.

The final game of the weekend will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Farris Field.