The Southside Mavericks scored early and often, then held on late for a 9-8 win over Eaton, Texas.

Senior right-hander Braiden Partin pitched a complete game for his second victory of the young season. He also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Lucas Wood had two double and an RBI.

Senior Bennett Weindel’s diving catch in right field helped prevent the tying run from reaching in the seventh inning of Thursday's win.

The Mavericks (2-2) then dropped a 13-1 decision to 5A Aledo. Wood cranked a solo homer in the loss.

Har-Ber 13, Alma 3

Holt Ross capped an 11-run second inning with a two-run double and the defending 6A state champion Har-Ber Wildcats rolled to a 13-3 win over Alma on Thursday at the Tyson Complex in Springdale.

The Airedales' Garon Taylor was the losing pitcher.

Alma's Logan Hatcher drove in two runs with a fifth inning single. Drew Montgomery also added an RBI.

Zach Holt pitched well in relief for Alma, allowing no earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Alma opens 5A-West play Tuesday at Vilonia.

Mansfield 11, Subiaco 1

Seth Fudge struck out 11 and Tyler Watkins had three hits Thursday to power Mansfield to an 11-1 win over Subiaco Academy.

Fudge went four innings for the victory. He also had three hits.

The Tigers struck for two runs in the first, second and fourth innings. Mansfield broke it open with a five-run fifth.

Cody Fudge and Codi Chick had two hits apiece for the winners. Nate Brewer scored a run for the Tigers.

Northwest (Texas) 5, Northside 4

The Northside Grizzlies dropped a tough 5-4 decision to Justin Northwest (Texas) on Thursday at the Spring Break Bash in Fort Worth.

The Grizzlies' took a 2-0 lead in the fifth on Steffan Fak's RBI grounder and Kadin Hyatt's run-scoring single.

Cooper Zuerker's RBI single put Northside ahead 3-2 in the sixth. Hyatt's two-out RBI single tied the game in the seventh.

Lavaca 6, Mountainburg 1

Jimmy Hall struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, and the Lavaca Golden Arrows beat Mountainburg, 6-1, on Thursday for their second victory of the week.

Hall also had three hits and drove in a run. Teammates Trey Castor and Trevon Moore had two hits for the winners.

Castor, who also walked twice, drove in a pair of runs.