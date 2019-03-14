FAYETTEVILLE — Players on both sides of the ball agree it's the Razorbacks' defense that will go home on spring break feeling better about themselves.

The Razorbacks’ seventh of their allotted 15 spring practices will be their last until the March 26 Tuesday with the UA starting spring break after Friday’s classes.

The defense, according to some on offense in rueful acknowledgement, got the best of it in Wednesday’s practice earning the championship belt that Coach Chad Morris after each practice awards the unit performing the best.

“Not good,” Arkansas senior offensive tackle Colton Jackson of Conway said when asked about the offense’s performance after Wednesday’s closed practice. “We just didn’t come out. We just weren’t ready to go today. Defense came out today and they just basically manhandled us. We’ve got to come back after spring break and not let that happen again.”

Chase Hayden, the only scholarship running back working at the offense’s most depleted by injury position, said the offense got blitzed Wednesday.

“They sent a lot of blitzes we weren’t really prepared for,” Hayden said. “We didn’t get a lot going today.”

A tough one to go home on?

“Yeah, that’s pretty frustrating,” Hayden said. “But we’ll just keep it in the back of our head and come out and compete when we get back from break.”

The break comes at good time to heal “the dinged up" and refresh for the final eight practices, Hayden said.

Defensive coordinator John “Chief” Chavis and the defense likely would have wanted no break after rolling on Wednesday.

“We had four turnovers as a defense,” sophomore cornerback Jarques McClellion said. “We just played fundamentals, the way Coach Morris always wants us to. And Coach Chief and Coach (Ron) Cooper always been telling us in meeting to strip the ball. Get that lawnmower right, try to get the ball every chance we get, try to get at least three turnovers in a practice. That’s how we got this belt right here.”

Junior safety Kamren Curl was asked about the turnovers.

“They may have been all fumbles. 'B' (walk-on defensive back Brenden Young) had a big hit. He knocked the ball loose and that set the tone for practice. Buster (cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown) forced a fumble and we scored with that. (Senior defensive tackle) T.J. Smith scooped it and got to the end zone.”

Curl was asked about sophomore letterman safeties Joe Foucha and Myles Mason.

“Joe is stepping up,” Curl said. “Myles is, too.”

McClellion also was asked about December high school graduate defensive backs Devin Bush of New Orleans and Greg Brooks of Harvey, La., enrolled at the UA since January and practicing with the Razorbacks this spring.

“Devin and Greg, those are two special DBs,” McClellion said. “Watching them play and knowing I have those two DBs behind me, it is just a blessing. We are now looking at it as we are trying to be DBU (Defensive Back University) and we are trying to wake up a lot of people. Especially after last (2-10) season, we have so much on our shoulders and so much to prove.”

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle T.J. Smith is playing for his second head coach, first Bret Bielema and since last season Morris, and his third defensive tackles coach. Rory Segrest, John Scott and Kenny Ingram hired just before spring drills after South Carolina native Scott came home to be defensive line coach at the University of South Carolina.

“New defensive tackles coach so different style of coaching,” Smith said. “Definitely an emphasis on fundamentals. A lot of the emphasis is just ball get off, keying the ball, attacking the line of scrimmage, playing on their side of the line of scrimmage and just being aggressive. Getting that, just creating that mentality.”

Running back Devwah Whaley and tight end Grayson Gunter, both injured during last Saturday’s scrimmage, did not practice Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Noah Gatlin of Jonesboro is two practices returned from the flu sidelining him all last week.