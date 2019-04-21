Greg Washington's original plan was to use the current track season as a means of staying in shape to prepare to play college football.

Right now, the football field is the farthest thing from Washington's mind right now. The Northside senior has a chance to claim gold in several events.

At Thursday's running of the McDonald's Relays at Southside, Washington won the long jump event with a measurement of 21-7 1/2, the eighth time this season he has won a gold medal. He also came in second in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 53.10, which was the best among runners at the 6A level in the meet, as well as placing fifth in the triple jump (39-11).

"My expectations were just to stay in shape," Washington said. "I'm going to compete, of course, but this is nothing like I expected.

"I wanted to come in here and just stay tuned and keep my body right and everything, and it just turned out that maybe I'm a track star. ... I definitely took the expectations and ran with them, but I didn't expect it to be this way at all."

Of the events Washington competed in Thursday, he said he felt his best doing the long jump

"I had kind of been in a slump a little bit and I've been focusing on the triple jump more than I have on long jump," he said. "So (Thursday) I just kind of took advantage of everyone else here. ... I just ran with it and sure enough, I won (the long jump), so I did something right.

"My favorite event is between the triple jump and long jump, and that's because it's all about technique and I like the pressure on it, too. The 400 is also a lot of pressure, but I really think the triple jump and long jump really relies on how much discipline and it's like self-discipline you have on yourself, so I think that's what is in my favor."

But perhaps the most surprising thing about Washington's performance on the track has come from him running the 400 and being able to post solid times.

"This is my first year actually running the 400, so it really helped me get stronger on like the 40 and stuff like that," Washington said.

"Last year, I was strictly a long jumper; I came in fourth in the state in long jump and I really thought I was going to just jump this year but (Northside) coach (Felix) Curry had other plans for me. He put me in the 400 and said, 'Go get it,' so I had to go get it."

Curry also had a hunch that Washington's competitive streak would be another reason he had a chance to do well for himself in the 400.

"Greg has a special skill set," Curry said. "He's fast, he's explosive and really, the thing that defines him is Greg Washington hates losing.

"If you put him in a coin-tossing contest, he might be throwing coins to stay in shape, but it's going to turn into a competition for him. He's that type of person, he's going to compete at whatever it is that he does."

Washington, who played safety for the Grizzlies' football team which reached the 7A semifinals last fall, signed to play football at Missouri State, where he will be reporting on June 1.

"They told me to come with the mentality to play," Washington said. "The physicality level up there is a whole lot different I know because it's the college level, so they just said come and be ready to play mentally and physically and turn heads, so I'm going to take that and run with it and whatever advice they've got for me, I'm going to take it with my head held high good and bad, so anything right now is just an improvement so that's all I'm going to take it as now."

Washington, who also runs on Northside's 1,600-meter relay squad, believes he has a strong chance to do well in his jumping events and the 400 as the 6A-Central meet takes place this Thursday in Little Rock.

"Right now, I have the winning triple jump in the 6A-Central and 6A-West, so I feel like I can go out there and make some noise on that one," Washington said. "I feel like I can turn some heads on the long jump. The 400, they've got some (studs) running the 400, but I feel like I can keep up with the pack a little bit on that one."

Curry also believes Washington can do quite well for himself in the 400 along with his jumping events.

"Greg is continually getting faster in the 400. ... His times are coming down and I think if he can go low 52 high 51 in the conference, I feel like he has a chance to qualify for state in all three, the triple, long jump and 400," Curry said.

Whether or not he wins gold at conference or at the 6A state meet in early May, Washington is firm and direct when asked if he has any interest in running track at Missouri State.

Perhaps him standing in the end zone at Jim Rowland Stadium when answering that certain question may have been a subtle hint.

"No (track), not at all. ... Football is my love and passion and I feel like I can run with that one better than I can really running on the track, so yes, that's my final answer on that one," Washington said.

"I'm 100 percent ready (to play football), and don't get me wrong, track is a beautiful sport, but it's just not for Greg Washington. I feel like this turf right here, the field is where I'm supposed to be. ... I just can't wait to put on them cleats up there and do my thing and I'm ready."