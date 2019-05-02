Paris coach Donald Hart is ecstatic about the opportunity the Lady Eagles have to clinch a trip to state with a win at home.

However, as it turns out, Hart and the Lady Eagles will have to wait another day to take the field.

Due to the heavy rains which gripped the area late Tuesday, with more rain expected late Wednesday, it has altered the bracket for the 3A-2 region tournament, which Paris is hosting.

Tentatively, instead of four games on Thursday, there will now be two games instead.

The first game will pit Glen Rose against Atkins, and will start at 3 p.m., followed at 5:30 p.m. with Perryville taking on Harmony Grove.

Paris was to have opened its regional play Thursday against Mayflower. Instead, that game will be moved back to Friday at either noon or 3 p.m., depending on the weather. The winner of that game gets an automatic berth at next week's 3A State Tournament.

The final first-round regional game, which has Baptist Prep taking on Lamar, will also be moved to Friday.

"We're going to try to get at least two games in (Thursday), but it's all based on how much weather we get the rest of (Wednesday)," Hart said. "We have to make the call before noon (Thursday) for the teams that are traveling, but basically we'll try to get two in (Thursday) and then believe we'll double up on Friday and finish up on Saturday, and if need be, we'll push it to Sunday if we have to if this weather keeps us from playing Thursday or Friday."

Paris (24-5) enters the regional having won 12 consecutive ballgames. The Lady Eagles got the No. 1 seed from 3A-4 by virtue of their 7-3 win against Perryville on Monday which decided the conference title.

"I feel really good that we're peaking at the right time," Hart said. "We seem to be playing pretty good ball; both our pitchers (Jadyn Hart and Sydney Ward) are doing a great job and we've been supporting them offensively, which is big.

"I've got two of the better pitchers in my opinion around, and I think if we can support them with three or four runs, then we'll have a good opportunity to win."

Other Regionals

Another 3A regional affected by the weather is the 3A-1. Originally scheduled to be at West Fork, that regional instead has been moved to Gary Hampton Park in Fayetteville.

Action will start at 10 a.m. with Waldron taking on Rose Bud, followed at 12:30 p.m. by Mansfield facing Mountain View. Elkins takes on Clinton at 3 p.m., and Charleston will face Valley Springs at 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville, the No. 3 seed from the 4A-4, will take on 4A-1 runner-up Gravette at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the 4A-North regional at Farmington.

At the 2A-West regional in Harrison, 2A-4 top seed Hackett takes on Decatur in a first-round game at 10 a.m. Thursday. Lavaca, the 2A-4 runner-up, faces Yellville-Summit at 5:30 p.m.

Another regional involving area teams will be the 1A-1 at Scranton. It will start at 10 a.m. Thursday with 1A-4 top seed Scranton facing Jasper. Mulberry-Pleasant View takes on Omaha at 3 p.m., and County Line faces Deer at 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood

The Lady Bulldogs knew what had to be done on Monday. They had to take both ends of a doubleheader at Greenbrier to come away with the 5A-West conference title.

After winning the opener 5-1, the Lady Bulldogs did just that, breaking a 2-all score with two runs in the fifth as they held off Greenbrier, 4-2, to sweep the series and grab the No. 1 postseason seed from the conference at next week's 5A state tourney in Benton.

"It was a tough place to play, but the girls really responded well and we played great defense," Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey said. "Our pitchers threw well; they didn't give them any bases with walks and errors, and our defense made a lot of big plays throughout the whole game.

"They had a couple of first and second and nobody out situations, and we turned some big double plays. I think we had four double plays in the doubleheader, and we just made some big plays when we needed to."

Greenwood (22-5) also got some timely hits.

The Lady Bulldogs got a three-RBI home run from Paxtyn Hayes in the opening game and a two-run homer from Ally Sockey in the nightcap. They took the lead for good in the second game on Angela Price's RBI double in the fifth.

Pitchers Haven Clements and Rheding Wagoner won both ends of the twinbill. Wagoner finished the second game with her only strikeout, which came with the tying run at the plate in the seventh.

"(Wagoner) really reached back and blew three pitchers by (the batter)," Ronnie Sockey said. "She threw three hard curveballs that had a little rise to them and three swing-and-misses. ... That showed you how much she wanted that game bad for the team."