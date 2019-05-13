FAYETTEVILLE — Coach Lance Harter's Arkansas Razorbacks women’s team dominated the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships winning the Thursday through Saturday meet at John McDonnell Field and completing an SEC Cross Country-Indoor-Outdoor triple crown.

The Razorbacks women rolled with 139.5 points while Texas A&M, 85, Kentucky, 84 and LSU, 83, battled for the runner-up spot.

“To score as many points as we did in this meet, I thought is exceptional,” Harter said. “And winning another triple crown is nice.”

Coach Chris Bucknam’s rebuilding Razorbacks men, who overachieved for a second-place at the SEC Indoor meet, “did the best with what we have, Bucknam said, which was good for third at the SEC Outdoor with 91 points on the heels of second-place Florida (95), who won the SEC Indoor title. The favorite LSU team claimed the SEC Outdoor title with 105 points. Gilbert Boit winning Saturday’s 5,000 meter run (13:54.41) and placing second in Thursday’s 10,000 meter run, paced the Arkansas men, capping “a great SEC season,” Bucknam said, noting Boit won SEC Cross Country and the SEC Indoor 5,000.

For Harter’s women, sophomore Janeek Brown, broke her Razorback record and previous best in the world for 2019 in Saturday’s 100-meter hurdles in 12.55. Senior teammate Payton Chadwick ran a blistering 12.70, good for second and a combined 18 team points. Keithlin Campbell won Saturday’s 400-meter dash in 51.03 in, Taylor Werner tood Saturday’s 5,000 meters in 15:51 and Devin Clark won Friday’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:55.86. Arkansas’ 4 x 400 team capped the winning in the final event in 3:29.22.

In Saturday’s women’s 5,000, Lauren Gregory placed second and Clark fifth.

The Razorbacks 4 x 100 of Kiara Parker, individually third in the 100-meter dash 11.1, Brown, Chadwick and J’Ayleia Smith placed second in 43.11. LSU won the event.

Chadwick, 23.08, and Brown, 23.12, placed fourth and fifth in the 200-meter dash won by LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson, 22.57.

And Carina Viljoen’s second place, 4:17.81, paced Arkansas’ 22 team points in the women’s 1,500 meter run with Razorbacks, Werner, Gregory, Sydney Brown and Meghan Underwood placing fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Razorbacks Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard each cleared 14-3 1-2 in Friday’s pole vault, but on fewest misses, were second and third to Vanderbilt’s Kristin Denk.

“Janeek Brown reiterated she’s leading the world,” Harter said. “And Payton’s time (a personal record) is exceptional. Keithlin Campbell, I had her for fourth and she ends up winning it and beating big time people. Our distance people and sprinters, they just kept coming one after the other after the other. And we had some nice breakthroughs with some of our younger people as well.”

Aside from Boit, Cameron Griffith’s second (3:48.88) in the 1,500 meters placed highest individually for the men.

Griffith came back for third in the 5,000 with teammate Matt Young fourth, accounting for 21 Razorbacks team points.

Arkansas placed third in the men’s 4 x 400 relay.

Senior Razorback Gabe Moore led the men’s 2-day decathlon Thursday and Friday until feeling his hamstring pull during the pole vault, the eighth of the decathlon’s 10 events.

Hobbling as a non-factor in the remaining javelin and 1,500 meters Friday, Moore finished fifth, good for four team points, with 6,345 decathlon points.

Kieran Taylor and Hunter Woodhall earned All-SEC recognition and five team points each for Bucknam’s Razorbacks with fourth places in the 800-meter run and 400-meter dash.

LSU’s Mondo Duplantis soared a 2019 world’s best 19-8 1/4 in winning the men’s pole vault.