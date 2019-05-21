ALMA — With only a few returning starters back on offense and a new offensive coordinator, the Alma Airedales will look a lot different in the upcoming football season.

Alma, which was 5-6 overall last year and 5-2 in the 5A-West, had one final practice in pads and helmets on Monday before concluding sanctioned spring practices with a situational intra-squad game Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.

“We have lots and lots of new identities,” Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. “We’ve got some old heads back, but we have a lot of guys that need a lot of reps. We have a whole new offensive line.”

Only senior Nick Archer returns on the line, which was decimated by Saturday’s graduation.

Seniors Sam Davila, Zach Elliott, Mario Gonzalez, Matt Cox, and junior Seth Cole are working on the line.

“All of those guys are working in there,” Loughridge said. “We’ve got some sophomores that are working there a little bit.”

Defensively, up front, the Airedales are very experienced and provide the strength of the team.

“We have a lot of our front seven back,” Loughridge said. “Most of our linebackers are back.”

Seniors Karsten Beneux and Matt Hamblin started on the line while senior Gabe Jensen and junior Logan Chronister also started at linebacker. Senior Josh Davis, a starter at outside linebacker last year, is working at safety to bolster the secondary where all four starters graduated on Saturday night.

Tyler Simons, a senior, has been working at outside linebacker.

Cox and junior Nate Whalen are working on the line along with sophomore Alex Morgan.

“I think we’ll have a lot of depth there,” Loughridge said. “Secondary-wise, we have to find some young corners. Davis will play safety, and we feel good there. We have some guys we can move around. Our best secondary guys are our best receivers. We just have to figure out where they fit best.”

Jacob Coursey, Grayson Bailey, Joseph York and Jonathan Pulido as well as some sophomores are working in the secondary.

Offensively, quarterback Landon Blair returns for his senior season. Senior Ben Henley is working at tailback after gaining some experience last year. Bailey is the leading returnee at receiver after snagging 46 passes for 817 yards and eight touchdowns.

Blair, Beneux, Henley and Davis all represented the Airedales at the State Weightlifting Meet in April. Beneux was the strongest on the team, lifting 570 combined pounds in the power clean and bench press in the 220-pound weight class.

The offense will operate under new offensive coordinator Greg Kendrick, a Van Buren native who was the head coach at Charleston the past six years.

“He’s lit a fire under my butt, coming over here,” Loughridge said. “He’s been successful as a position coach, he’s been successful as a coordinator and he’s been successful as a head coach. It makes our staff that much stronger. He’s got insight as a head coach. He’s got insight as an offensive coordinator. He’s meshed well with our staff, and he’s meshed well with our kids. He expects excellence out of them. He’s got a high standard.”

Kendrick ran a wide-open air attack at Charleston sometimes with no backs and five receivers. He expects that to change some at Alma, though.

“We’re going to run the football,” Kendrick said. “To win at the biggest levels, you have to be able to run the football. We’re a little different than we been traditionally in terms of we have to be able to adapt to our personnel. We probably won’t be as much 10 and empty like we were at Charleston and other places I’ve been. We have two really good tight ends and a really big offensive line.”

Alma will host a 7-on-7 Airedale Classic on June 15 and go to a 7-on-7 tournament in Branson, Mo. They’ll also operate their Monday night passing league in June in conjunction with Northside with about 10 area teams.

Alma will scrimmage at Southside on August 26.

The Airedales open the season at Van Buren on Sept. 6. They open the 5A-West schedule at Vilonia on Sept. 27 but will be at home for four of the final six conference games, including Oct. 11 against Morrilton in a key conference game.