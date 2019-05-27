TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

FOOTBALL/STRENGTH AND SPEED CAMPS

July 8 - August 1 — Greenwood High School football coach, Rick Jones, will conduct FASDOGS, a four-week speed and strength class for athletes in all sports. The camp will be held Mondays through Thursdays. All athletes, both male and female from the 4th through the 12th grade, are eligible to attend. For a free brochure, call Rick Jones at (479)996.2672 or email at: rick.jones@greenwoodk12.com You can also download a brochure at www.greenwooddogpound.com

GOLF

River Valley Golf Association Tournaments: June 3 Little Creek in Ratcliff, June 10 Vache Grasse in Greenwood, June 17 The Creeks in Cave Springs.

June 7 — Father Placidus Memorial Golf Tournament all proceeds will go to St. Boniface Catholic School. Held at Eagle Crest Golf Course, Alma 4 person scramble $400 per team Morning Flight 8:30 am Cash Prizes will be awarded to top 3 teams 1st Prize $600 2nd Prize $400 3rd Prize $200 For more information contact Tonya Kaelin at (479) 783-6601 or tkaelin@stbonifaceschool.org

June 8 — Vache Grasse Country Club Lefty Parker Memorial 3 Person Scramble. $150 per team cart not included. Sign up by 9 a.m. shotgun start 9:30 Food and beverages Sign up early as carts go quick (479) 996-4191

June 8 — Ben Geren Golf Course; Christie Classic Charity Golf Tournament supporting Local Wounded Veterans. 4-person scramble. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at noon. Meals served before and after play. Door prizes as well as hole in 1 prizes. Hole sponsors are appreciated. Entry Fee is $500 per team/$125 per person. Make checks payable to Military Order of Purple Heart #587. Mail to Jimmy Christie 645 Candlelight Lane, Cedarville, AR 72932.

June 8 — Clarksville Country Club Dick Jones Memorial 3 Person Scramble, morning and afternoon tee times. Food and beverages included in entry, cart not included in entry, $210 per team entry, deadline June 6. Call (479) 754-3026 or (479) 970-5156 to enter.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

GOLF

• Ben Geren Men's league Tuesday evenings at 5:30. 9 holes with different format each week. Call Pro Shop at (479) 646-5301 to join and sign up.

• Ben Geren Golf Course "Couples League" meets each Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. shotgun start. All are welcome. Call the Pro Shop at 646-5301 to sign up.

