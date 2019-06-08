Former Sallisaw player Justin Richards wasn't thinking about winning Most Valuable Player honors in an All-State baseball game.

It wasn't until afterward that Richards was tipped off by a teammate he might receive it.

As it turned out, Richards did make history, winning the MVP of the inaugural Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State game, which was held last weekend in Enid.

Richards went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs to help the Middle East squad to an 8-3 win against the Middle West. For winning the MVP, Richards received a bat with the team roster engraved on it.

"It was not until after the game when one of my teammates came up to me and said, 'I bet you got MVP' before it ever crossed my mind," Richards said. "Yes, I was very surprised.

"I just went out on the field trying to do my part and nothing else."

But even if Richards didn't get the MVP award, he relished the total All-State experience.

"Playing at the All-State game was the most amazing experience I have ever had on a baseball field," Richards said. "I went on the field not knowing a single one of my teammates' names and we proceeded to play the most fluid game of baseball I have ever participated in.

"After playing the All-State game with so many respected athletes, it gave me a whole new respect for the game of baseball."

Richards' All-State teammates included the Poteau duo of Clay Cross and Carson Cheek, who finished their careers leading the Pirates to four consecutive 4A state tournament appearances. Cross had three RBIs in the win.

One of the coaches for the Middle East squad in last week's game was Bristow's Larry Coleman, the former long-time coach at Sallisaw.

Last week's performance also provided a fitting last hurrah for Richards' high school career.

He started all four seasons at Sallisaw, playing second base his first two seasons before moving over to shortstop prior to his junior season. Richards pitched since his sophomore season as well.

"Starting at the end of my sophomore year, I considered myself as the leader of my high school team," he said. "I became in love with the program as much as the game."

But Richards, who was Sallisaw's lead-off batter, really blossomed at the plate his senior season.

He led the Black Diamonds in many offensive categories, including average (.521), home runs (10), RBIs (38), stolen bases (46), on-base percentage (.608) and slugging percentage (.942).

"Going into my senior season, I decided to forget the idea of 'over-thinking it,'" Richards said. "I made countless adjustments to my swing.

"I spent a lot of time in front of a mirror swinging and spent many nights in my room with a three-foot long PVC pipe in my hand, just imagining pitches and learning my swing. Even after games in which I hit multiple home runs, I was still tweaking my swing and comparing myself side by side to (current Los Angeles Dodgers' standout) Cody Bellinger and (current New York Met and former All-Star) Robinson Cano."

On the mound, Richards went 5-2 with an earned-run average of 1.55. He struck out 41 batters in 40 2/3 innings.

Richards also helped Sallisaw put together a strong push in the latter half of the regular season. The Black Diamonds won 15 of 17 ballgames and ended up finishing second in the 4A-8 district, also including a bi-district playoff sweep.

Sallisaw's season ended at 24-13 after the Diamonds were defeated in the 4A regionals.

"Starting my senior season, I became captivated by the game and knew we had a great shot at going to state," Richards said. "I made it a goal to never have a single regret about working harder, giving more effort or caring more about the game.

"From there on, everything fell into place."

Richards will now be preparing to take his talents to the next level, as he signed to play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, where he will serve as a middle infielder.

"NEO offered the academics I needed and a baseball team that I really wanted to be apart of," he said.

Richards recently graduated from Sallisaw fourth in his class, with a 4.0 grade-point average. He will be majoring in pre-med in order to receive his doctorate to become an emergency room doctor.

As far as playing any more baseball this summer, Richards won't be. Because of a small elbow injury, Richards decided to let his arm recover.

He's also reflecting on his time spent playing for the Black Diamonds.

"Coach (Darren) Briggs was a major influence in my life; he taught me every tool I needed to be a great player. ... He is the only reason I am where I am today," Richards said.

"Between him and the support that we receive from our community, playing at Sallisaw was the best years of my life."