CONWAY — Sara Bershers closed out her high school basketball career with the ultimate team goal of winning a state championship.

Saturday, she closed it out with the ultimate individual achievement by playing in and winning the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star basketball game.

“It’s pretty important,” Bershers said. “It’s about pride at this point where we just want to prove that we’re the best athletes. I think we proved that, coming together and playing our best and winning.”

In March, her Northside Lady Bears won the Class 6A state championship with a dramatic 36-34 win over Bentonville.

Bershers was named Class 6A All-State and to the Class 6A All-Tournament team. Then she was named to the East All-Star team.

“It’s such an honor to be an all-star,” Bershers said. “I’ve played with the best out here and it was so much fun to play with the people that are the best from their schools.”

Bershers played her usual role, contributing all over the floor on Saturday. She finished with eight points, four rebounds, three steals, and block and an assist.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Bershers said. “At first, I was nervous. I didn’t know how well I would mesh with the girls, but the East girls meshed so well and they made it so much fun. I’m glad I got to play with them.”

The East also rolled to an 85-72 win on Saturday over the West.

“Once we got out of that first quarter, it just started flowing after that,” Bershers said. “It felt feels good when it flows.”

Bershers will play collegiately with the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley located in Edinburg in South Texas so Saturday may have been her last game in Arkansas.

For the West, Kieli Robinson of Paris also contributed a well-rounded game.

Robinson had six points, two rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

“I liked playing with people that are the same competitiveness,” Robinson said. “Since we were together for a day, I feel like we did pretty good.”

Robinson wasn’t intimidated playing against and alongside the top players in the state due to her extensive travels on the summer Amateur Athletic Union circuit which featured several girls headed to play in the Southeastern Conference in the fall.

“No, because I play AAU and we go to showcases, and play against SEC girls on every team,” Robinson said.

Robinson and Bershers played together a lot during the summer. Robinson also even played with Arkansas signee Marquesha Davis of Springdale, who was a teammate of hers on the West team on Saturday.

“I played with her in AAU for a couple of tournaments,” Robinson said. “I like her. She’s sweet.”

Robinson was a four-year starter at Paris and twice was selected All-State. She holds the single-season scoring record for the Lady Eagles. She will play collegiately at Union University in Jackson, Tenn.

Charleston’s Jacob Green was the lone area boys player in the All-Star game on Saturday.

“It was fun,” Green said. ‘I didn’t think I’d be able to come, to be able to play basketball one more time was fun.”

Green played on the West team.

“I didn’t know most of the guys, and I’ve gotten to become closer to the guys,” Green said. “It was fun. This was a big honor.”

The basketball players checked in on Friday and played on Saturday in the new abbreviated format.

“It was enjoyable,” Green said. “I liked getting to know our coaches. We just pretty much scrimmaged all night getting to know who could play. We didn’t have a lot of time getting to prepare.”