Forsgren right-hander Sam Byars piggy-backed off his previous outing Tuesday by tossing six strong innings in the Sportsman's 7-2 win over Harrison in American Legion play at Forsgren Field.

The Southside right-hander said he's hoping to contribute to the Mavericks next spring. If he keeps throwing like he has, Byars will be hard to keep off the field.

Byars' first start was a memorable one, as he allowed four hits, two earned runs and walked just three.

"That's what we wanted to do today — give him a start," Forsgren manager Shea Hamilton said. "He seemed to respond really well. Sometimes, guys are geared to start, and some guys are geared to relieve. If you think about it, he followed up his strong relief from the other day of four innings of hit-less relief."

"I was hitting my spots and throwing the pitches my catcher gave me," Byars said. "My curve worked all right today, but my heater, that's my pitch.

Byars, who vultured a win in relief last week at the Connors State Tournament, working four solid innings in relief of Nick Phelps, has won two games in a span of five days.

The aforementioned Phelps had three hits and drove in the game's first run as the Sportsman (15-11) piled on early with a three-run second. Tanner Callahan and Phelps opened the inning with back-to-back RBI doubles.

Bricen Nesbit's RBI grounder gave the Sportsman a 2-0 lead, and speedy Cole Davis scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.

Harrison countered with two runs in the third, but Forsgren added three runs in the fourth to give Nesbit some breathing room.

Run-scoring grounders from Joe Huck and Jimmy Hall gave the Sportsman a 5-2 cushion, and Nesbit scored on a passed ball for a 6-2 advantage.

Byars capped the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth.

"I love playing for Fort Smith Forsgren," Byars said. "It's a way to get me prepared for next year, to see if I can get better."

Along with Phelps' effort, Callahan stayed hot with two hits. Davis, Hall, Huck and Tatum Loman hit safely as well.