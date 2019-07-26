Forsgren Sportsman coach Shea Hamilton knows whenever Cole Davis can get on base, that usually means it's a good thing for the team.

"He's a high-motor guy; when he gets on the bases, he's really good," Hamilton said. "Sometimes he's a little too aggressive, but he's always out there trying to make something happen and he's just a great kid.

"He's a kid that when we saw him come out for tryouts this year, we were excited that he was here and we made sure that we took him and got him on our team."

Davis, who plays high school ball at Roland, has certainly been a catalyst for Forsgren during it's current stretch, having won nine straight games and 11 of its last 12 entering Friday's opening round of the AA State Tournament in Harrison.

He leads the team with 10 stolen bases, swiping seven of those over the past six games. In the month of July, Davis is batting .395.

For the season, Davis has a .333 average along with an on-base percentage of .449.

As far as he's concerned, though, Davis is focused more on the team than he is with any individual stats.

"Playing here, it's a completely different chemistry," Davis said. "These guys all love the game and I love playing with them.

"I like playing at Roland, playing at a good hometown school and just knowing everybody and being comfortable with everybody, but being here (with Forsgren), we've really accepted each other and it's just been a brotherhood; we all love each other and we all play for each other, it's really fun."

Davis is just as satisfied wherever he plays.

Primarily a shortstop for Roland, he's been an outfielder for Hamilton.

"He's one of those versatile athletes that we can put just about anywhere," Hamilton said. "The thing I like about Cole is his attitude; he's always wanting to be the best.

"Sometimes, his attitude would get the best of him but he's really worked on that hard this summer and trying not to let adversity get him down, and so he's done a lot better job of that here in the last four or five games of being really positive and just really letting the game come to him and doing the best he can."

As he enters the state tournament, Davis has already experienced some postseason success.

For the Roland Rangers this past spring, Davis' junior season, he helped lead the Rangers to a trip to the 4A regional tournament.

"That was something special," he said. "At the beginning of the year, there were maybe four or five parents that were watching us, and by the end of the year, we had a fan group going and it was probably one of the most amazing feelings I've ever had.

"Being a three-sport athlete (Davis also plays football and basketball for the Rangers), I know the feeling of being part of a winning program and being part of a losing program, and just being able to bring that winning side over to baseball is something special."

He's hoping for a similar turnaround this fall playing running back and outside linebacker for Roland's football team, which went 3-7 last season and is seeking its first winning season since 2015.

"We've got several new coaches and installing a new offense, I think it's going to be amazing this year," Davis said.

For the moment, though, Davis is squarely focused on baseball, which he considers perhaps his favorite sport.

"We've been on a real hot streak right now. ... Hopefully, we can carry that into (state) and just keep on rolling," Davis said.

Forsgren (20-11) begins the AA State Tournament with a 3:30 p.m. game Friday against Salem.

"State's going to be interesting," Hamilton said. "We've got nine teams in our state tournament and we hadn't seen very many of them.

"The team we're playing first is Salem and we don't know anything about them. We know just from the last year that there's some really good teams up there."

But Hamilton added as long as Forsgren continues to play as well as it has of late, then it has a legitimate shot at coming away with the state title.

"If we play as well as we've been playing lately, we should have a decent shot at a strong finish, but it's one of those things that a lot of times we are our own worst enemy. ... We need to make sure that every pitch, regardless of where we are, we are hooked up and if we do that, we should be fine," Hamilton said.