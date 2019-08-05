FAYETTEVILLE — The knee injury that Arkansas redshirt freshman offensive tackle Noah Gatlin suffered during last Friday’s practice was a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will require surgery, a Gatlin family member has posted on Facebook.

Friday’s practice, the first of the Razorbacks’ preseason, was without pads as the NCAA mandates for the initial preseason practices that gradually add pads until scrimmaging is allowed but “Noah Gatlin went down about three quarters of the way through practice,” Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said after Friday night’s session.

Gatlin was listed No. 2 and contesting closely with third-year sophomore Dalton Wagner for the starting right tackle position. He spent Saturday in medical evaluation as the Razorbacks practiced in the morning during a light rain and held their annual Media Day on Saturday afternoon.

A true freshman last year whom Morris seized upon the rule invoked in 2018 to play up to four games and still redshirt, preserving his freshman eligibility, Gatlin, 6-7, 302, not only played the maximum four games but started two of them in nonconference losses to Colorado State and North Texas.

Of last spring’s practice and summer offseason, offensive line coach Dustin Fry before preseason drills commenced said Gatlin, “Likely will in my top seven or eight” linemen overall and professed plans to cross train him at both tackles and possibly some at guard.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to find my best five guys and get them on the field,” Fry said on July 29.

Minus Gatlin, the Razorbacks, who are off Sunday and resume practice Monday, worked second-team redshirt freshman guard Ryan Winkel in Gatlin’s second-team right tackle spot behind Wager and had redshirt freshman Austin Nix working behind first-team right guard Shane Clenin.