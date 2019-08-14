Led by senior Shelby Posey and freshman Leigh Swint, the Booneville Lady Cat golf team got the Booneville sports season started with a 2-stroke tournament win in Waldron last Wednesday.

Posey and Swint both shot rounds of 47 to earn the medalist awards and with the 49 shot by Baylee Moses the Lady Cats had a team total of 143, two shots ahead of runner-up Charleston.

Mansfield shot a 174 in the tournament that also featured Lincoln, Mena, and the host school.

Rounding out the competition for the Lady Cats were Mackie Plymale, who shot a 50 and JoLeigh Tate, who shot a 55 in the first outing of the season.

The Lady Cats will open their home season at 4 p.m. tomorrow at Cherokee Creek Country Club before returning to Waldron for the second of three tournaments on Aug. 20.

Booneville has no boys playing golf this year.