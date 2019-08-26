FAYETTEVILLE — Regardless whether it’s graduate transfer Nick Starkel or graduate transfer Ben Hicks that second-year Coach Chad Morris names as starting quarterback against Portland State on Saturday, the new QB ought to be complemented by a better defense and kicking game than what last year’s Arkansas quarterbacks had.

Departed quarterbacks Ty Storey and Cole Kelley absorbed much of the blame as quarterbacks do when a season flounders to 2-10.

But they didn’t get much help.

Problems not only abounded on Arkansas’ offense last year but defensively, punting and punt coverage.

The adage of a rising tide lifts all boats when offense holds true when defense and kicking game complement each other, like the defense getting turnovers and three and outs, and the offense scoring points and keeping the ball, and the kicking game attaining field advantage.

So does the domino theory that the disasters of each can disastrously affect all.

The Arkansas defense under SEC veteran defense coordinator John Chavis (1995-2017 at Tennessee, LSU Texas A&M) last year outperformed the defense of Coach Bret Bielema’s 4-8 2017 Razorbacks.

That’s not saying much. Certainly not enough to suit Chavis.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I feel that we underachieved as a defensive football team last year even though we were better statistically than they were the year before,” Chavis said. “We underachieved.”

Opening the season in Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium that will be televised on the SEC Network, Year Two under Morris and Chavis starts defensively with greater expectations.

“I think overall from a scheme and knowledge standpoint, we are well ahead of where we were a year ago in understanding of what is expected for them,” Morris said.

The staff’s second-year commences with those returning to the fold “buying in” to what this staff wants, Morris and Chavis say.

“We’ve got a group of young men who have the right attitude,” Chavis said. “They’ve taken that hard hat approach that they know when we walk on that field and we cross those lines, it’s all business.”

An influx of freshman talent with speed brightens the outlook and enthusiasm, but the beacons of brightness are senior shining stars.

Defensive tackle and Hope High alum McTelvin “Sosa" Agim and senior middle linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, last year’s SEC leading tackler from Harvey, Louisiana, are two of those stars.

Both turned down 2019 NFL draft opportunities to return as UA seniors.

If they stay healthy, both could post seasons making them richer men after the 2020 draft than if they had signed last year.

Ask the running backs that Harris hammers in practice and they’ll tell you he’s fit off last spring’s foot surgery.

Agim strictly a tackle now after three years as swingman defensive tackle/defensive end, “has had as good a camp as anyone I’ve been around,” Morris said and formed a “disruptive” tackle tandem with senior starter T.J. Smith.

The optimism on defense is not the same on the offense, which lost tackle Noah Gatlin, who was the best of the 2018 freshman offensive linemen, and senior receiver/punt returner Deon Stewart with season-ending knee injuries in preseason, and won’t have receiver Jordan Jones (ankle) indefinitely. Add in concerns about starting senior left offensive tackle Colton Jackson of Conway (in and out of practice with an injured foot), senior starting tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (recent arthroscopic knee surgery) and freshman receiver Trey Knox (undisclosed illness idling him all last week) and there is cause for concern.

The defense starts the opening game week intact.

Morris and Chavis see not only a healthy defense but a potentially deep one if a host freshman D-linemen, led by end Mataio Soli, take their practices to their games along with veteran backups Jamario Bell and Jonathan Marshall.

Depth behind Harris and sophomore Bumper Pool at middle and weakside linebackers was a concern, but now Chavis assures that juniors Grant Morgan of Greenwood and D’Vone McClure of Jacksonville and sophomore Hayden Henry of Pulaski Academy have him ready to platoon.

“Obviously, Scoota is a great player,” Chavis said. “ But hey, we can put Grant Morgan in there, and it doesn’t drop off that much. We have some depth.”

Freshman Greg Brooks at nickel has emerged to join a young secondary (junior strong safety Kamren Curl is the most experienced, that Chavis and Morris see fusing together with sophomore free safety Joe Foucha, and sophomore cornerbacks Montaric “Buster” Brown and Jarques McClellion.

Sam Loy, the transfer punter with SEC experience as Vanderbilt’s punter, flipped the field during Arkansas’ preseason scrimmages and last Saturday’s dress rehearsal “Beanie Bowl.”

So it seems in 2019 Starkel and Hicks can count on complements that didn’t complement their quarterbacking predecessors in 2018.