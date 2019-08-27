The Van Buren Lady Pointers didn't necessarily circle the calendar following last October's bitter 3-2 loss to Southside in the 6A quarterfinals.

But they didn't forget about it, either.

Senior Zoe Morrison sure hasn't.

"That was horrible," she said of last season's loss. "I think that's fueled a lot of our passion and fire going into this year. They're definitely one of our main targets."

The Mavericks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Pointers. The two longtime neighbors open the 2019 season Tuesday at Southside Gym.

"We're always excited to play Southside," coach Brent Reeves said. "That's always a major measuring stick for us of how well we are this year. They're usually one of the best programs in the state. We're looking forward to playing them."

One of six seniors, the 5-foot-8 Morrison is one of those spirited players who doesn't take plays off — whether it's practice or the deciding point of a fifth set.

"She has one speed," Reeves said. "What I say about her is she's full speed. You can't tell if it's practice, or a game, or just playing for fun."

"I like to go hard every time I'm on the court," Morrison said. "I can't stand just standing around."

Playing hard is something Morrison learned by default.

"I think I'm the youngest of four, and after a while I got sick of being pushed around," she said. "I was like, "If I can win something, I'm going to try as hard as I can.' That's it."

Both of Morrison's older sisters, Mary and Hattie, played for the Pointers.

"The one above me, Hattie, she played a lot and really loved it," Zoe Morrison said. "She showed me how to play. I liked watching her."

Last season, Reeves moved Morrison from the right side to outside hitter.

"I would pass, some, but some of the receivers would also set me up. I just love volleyball," Morrison said. "I'll play anywhere. I don't care what I'm doing, I'm just happy to be on the court. I think that sums it up; it just doesn't matter to me."

In addition to Morrison, the Lady Pointers feature five other seniors; twins Grace and Madalyn Doolittle, Haylee Syrock, Sydney Anders and Bailey Brooks.

"We've had the best off-season and the best preseason," Reeves said. "This is a very positive group. We've had this group for four years; I'm really enjoying this team."

"I think that we're set up to go far at the state tournament," Morrison said. "I think we can win, if we fight and if we put our heart in it. (But) I just love everyone that's on this team, and I think we get along really well."

Van Buren travels to Alma on Thursday and travels to Little Rock on Saturday to compete in Spikefest.

"Just starting off, I want to get our confidence going," Reeves said. "It's important to learn to get used to each other. We want that energy; we want to bring back that excitement."

Van Buren opens 6A-West play Sept. 5 against Rogers. Reeves said he believes the league is as balanced as ever.

"It's going to be a lot like last year," Reeves said. Everybody can beat everybody, which is good. You can see the first team get beat by the second team. To me, that makes it fun to watch. I enjoy this conference, just because of the competition."