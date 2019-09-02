TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

Sept. 7 — Choctaw Country Club in Poteau 1 Man Scramble. Entry fee is $20 per player and flights will be based on entries. Open to all area golfers. Call (918) 647-3488 for more information or to sign up.

Sept. 14 — Choctaw Country Club Senior Open. Format is 2 Man Scramble and the entry fee is $50 per player. Tournament will be flighted based on the number of entries. Players must be 50 years of age or older. Shotgun start Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Open to all area golfers. Limited to the first 30 teams to sign up. Call (918) 647-3488 for more information or to sign up.

Sept. 21 — Hannah House Charity Golf Tournament 4 person Scramble, 8:00 a.m. Ben Geren Golf Course $300 team, limited to 24 teams. Greg (479) 651-7627.

River Valley Golf Association Tournaments: Sept. 9 Ben Geren. Sept. 16 The Creeks Cave Springs. Sept. 23 Wolf Ridge Poteau.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

