FAYETTEVILLE — Senior Jamario Bell, projected Monday by Arkansas coach Chad Morris and defensive coordinator John Chavis likely to replace senior Dorian Gerald at defensive end in Saturday’s SEC opener at Ole Miss, could not practice Tuesday because he was injured.

After it was discovered that Gerald strained an artery in his neck during the second quarter last Saturday of Arkansas’ 20-13 season opening nonconference victory over Portland State, Bell filled in for a majority of the game. Bell was mentioned as somewhat injured by Morris on Monday but was still presumed to play against Ole Miss.

True freshman Mataio Soli filled the vacated end spot Tuesday with senior Gabe Richardson starting again at the other defensive end.

Senior left offensive guard Austin Capps of Star City, also injured during the Portland State game but listed to start, did not practice Tuesday.

True freshman Ricky Stromberg replaced Capps in Tuesday’s first-team guard combo with junior college transfer Myron Cunningham, the starting right guard against Portland State.

Senior Mackey Award candidate Cheyenne O’Grady of Fayetteville, withheld vs. Portland State because of mid-August arthroscopic knee surgery, practiced full tilt in full pads Tuesday and apparently is good to go against Ole Miss.

Since Morris doesn’t allow true freshmen to talk to media until they’ve played in a game, starting nickel back Greg Brooks and starting receivers Trey Knox and Treylon Burks met the press Tuesday for the first time.

Burks of Warren was asked about simultaneously getting starting the first game with Knox of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Burks led Arkansas receivers with 3 catches for 52 yards. Knox’s one catch, 38 yards, was the game’s longest.

“It wasn't really like getting starting assignments,” Burks said. “We had to earn it. We had to come in and work every day. They didn't give us nothing. We had to come out and work and push ourselves to be better and push the older players to be better.”

How much of that was a learning experience and how much better will you be this next Saturday?

“It was a big learning experience,” Burks said. “I mean it was my first time playing since last year so that was a little nerve-wracking. So other than that, we have been as a team working on a lot getting better on what we didn't do last week. So I think it's gonna be a great week.”

Knox was asked about starting with Burks.

“It shows what we have coming in the future and just to get our feet wet for this year, just to know we have a couple more years playing in the SEC,” Knox said.

How much better does he and the whole offense feel heading into Ole Miss with a game in the books?

I think we’re going to put a lot of points up in this game.” Knox said, citing offensive coordinator Joe Craddock. “Craddock’s been preaching. He has a great plan and I believe it. After watching the film and just last week’s game, I think we can go in there and really dominate on the offensive side of the ball.”

Brooks was asked about playing his first SEC road game.

“Definitely a different atmosphere,” Brooks said. “We’re going to Ole Miss, I think, yeah way different. Can’t wait to see what it’s like for my first SEC game. Really see what the SEC is talking about, see all the hype. I really want to see that.”