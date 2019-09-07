SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — University of Arkansas’ Sidney Moncrief is one of 12 honorees officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Friday night.

Moncrief earned his second Hall of Fame honor in as many years as he was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame this past year.

Joining Moncrief in this year’s class are two-time NBA Coach of the Year Bill Fitch, eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member Bobby Jones, seven-time NBA All-Star Jack Sikma, five-time WNBA All-Star Teresa Weatherspoon, five-time NBA All-Star Paul Westphal and the first men’s collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back championships, the Tennessee A&I teams of 1957-1959.

One of the Arkansas’ famed “Triplets,” Moncrief ended his career as Arkansas’ leader in scoring (he ranks second now behind Todd Day) with 2,066 points from 1976-79. He helped lead Arkansas to two Elite Eight appearances and the 1978 Final Four. Moncrief received a total of 14 All-American honors over three seasons and his name is scattered all through Arkansas’ record book. He was named All-Southwest Conference his last three years.

Moncrief was drafted fifth overall in the 1979 NBA Draft to the Milwaukee Bucks. While in Milwaukee, Moncrief earned All-NBA first team honors once (1983) and second team honors four times (1982-85 and 1986). In addition to being a five-time All-Star, Moncrief was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive first team four years (1983-86) and second team in 1982 while earning NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors two seasons (1982-83 and 1983-84).