CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

Sept. 21 — Hannah House Charity Golf Tournament 4 person Scramble, 8 a.m. Ben Geren Golf Course $300 team, limited to 24 teams. Greg (479) 651-7627.

Sept. 28 — Fort Smith Round Table four-person scramble golf tournament, 8 a.m. at Ben Geren Golf Course, 6471 Golf Course Loop. Entry fee is $300 per team. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Sponsorships are available. Proceeds will benefit the Fort Smith Round Table scholarship fund and mentoring program. For information, call Carter Brooks at (918) 839-0700 or Hop Bray at (479) 462-8066.

Oct. 5 — Vache Grasse Country Club 2 person 4 fourball. Entry fees paid before 9:30 a.m. Tee off 10 a.m. $100 per team mulligans included carts not included lunch provided Call (479) 996-4191 to sign up.

River Valley Golf Association Tournaments: Sept. 16 The Creeks Cave Springs. Sept. 23 Wolf Ridge Poteau.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

