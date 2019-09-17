FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas senior kicker Connor Limpert has been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against Colorado State.

It is his first conference weekly honor as a Razorback and the program’s first special teams award since De’Vion Warren on Oct. 28, 2017.

The 2018 Lou Groza Award semifinalist went 2-for-2 in field goal attempts against the Rams, hitting tries from 54 and 22 yards, while also going 7-for-7 in extra point attempts. His 54-yard field goal in the first quarter was one yard shy of a career long and tied for the ninth-longest in school history.

He sits at eighth in career field goals made at Arkansas with 32, needing five to tie Alex Tejada’s career mark of 37 (54 attempts) from 2007-10. Limpert’s next attempt will put him at 40 over his career, matching the 10th-most field goal attempts at Arkansas with Chris Balseiro from 2002-05.

“Very well deserving and great for him and our program,” Razorback coach Chad Morris said. “The big kick the 54-yard field goal, was a huge momentum swing for us. And his kickoffs .. I think he just built on the momentum.”

Limpert and the Razorbacks (2-1) are home again this weekend to take on San Jose State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.