OZARK — It didn’t long for the Ozark Hillbillies to fire the first shot in the Franklin County Feud on Friday night.

Senior speedster Ethan Foster 82 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and the Hillbillies cruised from there to a 27-7 win over rival Charleston at Hillbilly Stadium.

Ozark (2-1) snapped a six-year losing streak to Charleston behind a stout first half. The Hillbillies gained 268 yards on 26 plays in the opening half and took a commanding 21-0 lead at the break.

Ozark’s defense was stellar as well, stopping Charleston twice on fourth down, first at Ozark’s 28 on Charleston’s first possession and then at the 16 on the last possession of the half.

The Hillbillies held Charleston (0-3) to just four first downs in the first half, and three of those were on the final drive of the half.

After Charleston covered the opening kickoff well, forcing Ozark to the 18, Foster took a handoff around the left side and down the sideline untouched 82 yards just 24 seconds into the contest.

Ozark forced a punt with Charleston backed up and went 48 yards in eight plays with Eli Munnerlyn crashing in from a yard out with 7:19 left in the half.

Ozark forced another punt, which was just 17 yards, and had a short field to add to the lead on its next possession.

Ozark overcame a holding penalty and a loss on a sweep when quarterback Harper Faulkenberry fired to a wide-open Tyler Sanders down the home sideline for a touchdown that covered 64 yards. Will Timmerman added his third extra point of the half for a 21-0 cushion with 4:19 left in the half.

Ozark bumped its lead to 27-0 on Harper Faulkenberry’s 1-yard plunge the play after Chase Atkinson recovered a fumbled punt for the Hillbillies.

Charleston prevented the shutout on a 1-yard touchdown run by Brayden Ross right after an interception.

Ozark, behind an offensive line, which includes three 300-pounders, of tackles Brock Burns and Tanner Russell, guards Bryar Yates and R.J. Karns and Timmerman, the center, ground out 312 of their 388 yards on the ground.

Faulkenberry had 96 yards on 11 carries for Ozark, which had seven ball carriers in the game.