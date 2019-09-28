HACKETT — Hackett saw enough of Caleb Hyatt this week on film, they could probably tell you what kind of cologne he wears.

But it was another Magazine back who threw a wrench into the Hornet's plan of attack.

Magazine quarterback Tatum Scott scored on two long first-half runs and the Rattlers piled up 439 yards rushing as the Magazine handled the Hornets, 44-14, at Bill Mills Field.

Scott finished with 147 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He had 121 yards alone in the first half of play.

"He's a great hand, and when he's on, he's pretty tough," Magazine coach Doug Powell said. "Of course, with those guys around him, it's pick your poison."

Both teams had trouble holding onto the ball in the first half of Friday's game. Hackett coughed up the ball four times, three of which led to Magazine's three first-half touchdowns.

"We really have turned it over just twice this season, and both times we lost," Hackett coach Michael Meador said. "We have to do a better job, so that's on me; that's my fault. The good thing is, the season's not over, so that's always a positive. We have a long way to go."

Hackett (3-2, 0-1) is off next week.

"We'll work on ourselves getting better," Meador said.

The Rattlers, too, turned the ball over twice in the first half — once at the Hornets' 10 and another time at the Hackett 39.

That second turnover led to the Hornets' lone first half touchdown, a 19-yard strike from Avery Hester to Ty Smith.

Hester completed 6-of-11 first half passes for 113 yards and two interceptions.

He finished 8-of-14 for 201 yards and two scores.

Scott, in addition to his running exploits, also had two interceptions.

Just a junior, Scott faked the blast to Hyatt and and raced around the left end for a 54-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

Hackett fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Rattlers pushed the lead to 16-0 on Hyatt's 16-yard burst with 10:22 left to play in the half.

By the time Scott intercepted Hester on the first play following the touchdown, the Hornets had run just nine offensive snaps.

Taking over at the Hornets' 40, Magazine needed just six plays to extend the lead to 22-0 when Scott got the defense to bite on a fake up the middle, and slid outside for a 24-yard TD run.

Down just 14 at the half, though it felt far worse, the Hornets attempted an onside kick to start the third quarter. But with the recent rain, and with the dew settling on the turf, the squib kick tumbled just seven yards — three yards short of where they needed it.

Magazine pounced on the opportunity, with Scott scoring the first of his two third-quarter touchdowns.

Kaedon Trejo's 67-yard run led to Magazine's final score, a five-yard burst by Hyatt.

Hackett got one final score when Hester hooked up with junior Fischer Shipman on a 71-yard touchdown strike.