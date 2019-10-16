Protecting a 27-6 lead the Bearcat defense was backed up to its own 15-yard line with about five minutes to play in the first half.

Greenland would snap the ball nine times in the red zone from that point before finally turning the ball over on an interception.

The Bearcats (4-2, 3-0 Conference 3A-1) wouldn’t be able to add to their lead before the half but would score on their first two second half possessions and go on to beat the Pirates 41-6.

After Jett Dennis had picked up a first down with a 5-yard run to the 15, he was thrown for a yard loss by Cam Brasher. Evan Schlinker and Randon Ray both broke up passes and it was fourth-and-11 from the 16.

A pass interference flag moved the ball to the 8 but it was still fourth down. A second pass interference flag moved Greenland to the 4 with a first down.

Zach Gilbert was then thrown for a 2-yard loss by Cort Mizell and Ethan Wolldridge on the next play and Wooldridge tracked quarterback Gabe Wilson down for a 5-yard loss on second down. After an incomplete pass brought up another fourth down, Schlinker picked off a Wilson pass in the end zone.

The Bearcats moved from their 5 to the Greenland 43 over the next 1:33 but a sack — a holding call was declined — and a false start ended any chance of adding to the lead.

The Bearcats were penalized eight times in the first half for 79 yards and finished with 11 flags worth 94 yards with a touchdown called back.

Out of halftime the Pirates (3-3, 1-2) tried an onside kick but it went just seven yards.

Seven plays, and two false starts later, Cam Brasher scored from the 3 and Gavin Kent’s point after made it 34-6.

Brasher finished the night with 13 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Greenland converted a fourth down at their 38 on the ensuing possession but on a fourth-and-16 after an unsportsmanlike conduct flag — the Pirates had seven penalties for 53 yards — Wilson punted to the Bearcat 18.

The Bearcats used the remaining 4:24 of the third quarter to get to the Pirate 5, and Robertson scored from there on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it a sportsmanship rule enacting lead of 41-6 with 11:56 left in the game.

Robertson had 77 yards on eight carries and also had two touchdowns.

Greenland went three-and-punt on their next possession but got one more possession after a turnover on downs at the Pirate 46.

With that possession the Pirates reached the Bearcat 25 where, on a fourth down throw, Wilson was intercepted for the second time by Rayce Blanscett.

The Bearcats opened a 19-0 lead on their first three possession but it was their defense that got it going.

Cort Mizell sacked Wilson on the first play of the game and the Pirates would be forced to punt.

Starting at the Pirate 35 it took just four plays to take a 7-0 lead as Randon Ray went 17 yards for a touchdown and Kent’s PAT made it 7-0.

Though limited by an illness all week, Ray was on his way to a new career high with 120 yards on just 10 carries.

Greenland marched to the Bearcat 8 on its next possession but would be turnd away after a pair of 1-yard gains, a sack by Anthony McKesson and an incomplete pass.

From there the Bearcats went 88 yards in just five plays. Ray had a 35-yard effort but it was Robertson scoring from the 12 to make it 13-0.

Kent then missed the point after. His first of the year, the miss snapped a consecutive streak of 33 dating back to the semifinal game against Prescott last year, and leaving him just one short of the school record of 34 set by Allen Ray in 1997.

The Bearcats took over at the 50 after a failed fourth down by Greenland then went ahead 19-0.

A 15-yard holding penalty wiped out a touchdown on the first play but Schlinker hit Ty Goff for 16 on third-and-14 and Brasher would score from the 2 four downs later.

The first try for two of the season failed but a series of three touchdowns in four plays was underway.

Two plays after the kickoff Wilson hit Carter Gobel who escaped a defender and went 71 yards for a touchdown to cut it to 19-6.

That lasted one play because after a failed onside kick, Schlinker went 59 yards and it was 27-6.

Schlinker ran for 71 yards on eight carries, all in the first half. He also threw for 37 yards.

Greenland then drove to the Bearcat 15 but would be turned away.

The Bearcats will next travel to Mansfield on Friday. The Tigers snatched a 28-24 win from Charleston and are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.