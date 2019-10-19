CLARKSVILLE — The kicking game was special for the second week in a row for the Alma Airedales.

Alma blocked a punt and cashed in the decisive touchdown for a 21-14 win over Clarksville at Whitson-Morgan Field at Metheny Field.

Alma (2-5, 2-2 5A-West) seized the lead in the fourth quarter and then ran off the final seven minutes, nine seconds to put the game away.

Josh Davis sprinted around the right side to block Clarksville’s punt on the second play of the fourth quarter at the 35 with the score tied at 14-14.

The Airedales converted two third-down plays to go the 35 yards in six plays.

Ben Henley converted the first one with a 10-yard burst to the 25. Three plays later, Grayson Bailey ran around the right side and scored on a 19-yard run with 8:49 left. Olof Olsson, whose 38-yard field goal with 18 seconds left beat Morrilton last week, added his third extra-point for a 21-14 lead.

Alma’s defense forced Clarksville (4-3, 1-3) to punt with 7:09 left.

The Airedales ran out the remainder of the clock with 14 rushing attempts, ending the drive at Clarksville’s 13.

In all, Alma’s power game netted 258 yards on 64 runs.

Quarterback Landon Blair and Davis each had 74 yards on the ground for the Airedales, Henley added 72 and Bailey chipped in 44.

Alma opened the game with a drive of 7:53, going 15 plays with Blair scoring on a 1-yard plunge.

Clarksville answered with a touchdown drive of its own, needing just six plays before Nicholas Buckner scoring on a 1-yard run with 1:28 left in the opening quarter.

Alma, too, answered.

The Airedales took 10 plays to score on Blair’s 2-yard run with 9:12 left before halftime for a 14-7 lead.

Clarksville tied it at 14-14 on Buckner’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Miles Kimbriel with 3:20 left in the third quarter on a three-play series that was set up by an interception and 14-yard return by Miles Castleman.

Blair also completed 4-of-6 passes for 50 yards.