Greenwood

Record: (25-8)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Beebe; Thursday at Vilonia

Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden's team is in the big dance. For now, though, it's a matter of finishing the week 13-1.

The Lady Bulldogs hold the tie-breaker with Greenbrier.

"Our non-conference and tournament schedule along with our conference, has set us up to make a really good run in the state tournament," Golden said. "I'm confident in our ability and skills set to have a very successful tournament."

Balance, depth and experience are crucial to good programs. But Golden's not shy about looking for another edge.

"We are always fine-tuning and looking at ways to give us another edge against our competition," she said. "Just this past weekend, we tried another player in a defensive situation and I really like the way it looked. We have just a week left, but it is an important week in finishing our conference play and hopefully securing the conference championship and the No. 1 seed.

"But we also have an opportunity every day to improve upon the things that will take us through to the end."

Camryn Presley leads the team with 285 kills, 310 assists, and 233 digs. For good measure, she has 36 aces and 55 blocks.

Izzy Davis (417 digs), Madison Pugh (182), Josie Chapple (170) and Anna Johnson (150) have also played well defensively.

Johnson also has a team-high 433 assists and a team-best 45 aces.

Southside

Record: (27-5, 12-1)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Northside; Thursday at Rogers

Southside volleyball coach Natalie Throneberry soaked in plenty of Steve Haaser wisdom when she played for the legendary coach, then coached with him.

But there's something to be said about family wisdom. And for Throneberry, it begins and ends with her late grandfather, Emery "Swede" Lundquist. He passed this week at the age of 97.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) our family will lay our patriarch, my dad's father, Emery "Swede" Lundquist, to rest," she said. "He was a Pearl Harbor survivor with such a cool life story that an author from Sweden came over in the early 2010s and wrote a 19 chapter book on his life. When this volleyball season started, I went over to visit him at a time where I was really feeling my dad's (Denny) absence. Being 97 years old, his short-term memory was not very good, but when he asked me what my job was, I told him I was coaching.

"He grinned, being a coach himself, and said all the advice I could ever need. He said, 'Oh, coaching is a lot of fun. Well ... it's about as fun as you make it.'

"That advice will sit with me for the rest of my career."

Van Buren

Record: (19-13, 7-6)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Springdale

The Pointers long ago wrapped up the No. 4 seed at next week's state tournament.

But there's still plenty to play for, coach Brent Reeves said.

Van Buren (19-13, 7-6) will face Cabot (14-12, 7-6) next week at the 6A state tournament.

"We will use Tuesday's game to get ready for state and you always want to do well in the last game that leads up to state," Reeves said. "It is an important game. I feel that the girls are very mentally prepared for state. We have emphasized mental toughness all season, and I believe we have had several games that they could have given up on but didn't."

Sisters Madalyn and Grace Doolittle lead the Pointers with 253 and 231 kills, respectively.

Bri Ball has 686 assists and 27 aces, and Brooke Moore has 400 digs.

Ozark

Record: (8-11)

This Week: Ineligible for postseason

One to build on.

Ozark volleyball coach Kelsey Webb likes the progress her team made this season.

Held to two wins in 2018, the Lady Hillbillies reached eight in 2019.

"We were really young this year, as we started one freshman, three sophomores, and three juniors. which will give us the experience we need for next year," Webb said. "We are very pleased with the obvious improvement, however, we know there is still a lot of work to do in order to get to where we want to be as a program."

Webb said the community is onboard.

"Year one was about learning the game while also figuring out how the girls and the community were going react to adding this new sport," she said. "This year was drastically different in a very exciting way. We were able fit time in the weight room this preseason instead of taking time learning about basic fundamental skills, which helped us in all aspects of the game. We were also able to work on more game-like scenarios in practice since they had gained some experience from their first season."

Northside

Record: (19-11, 8-5)

This Week: Tuesday at Southside

The Lady Bears could still finish as high as the No. 3 seed at next week's state tournament. First, they'll have to beat Southside and hope North Little Rock loses to Cabot and Conway loses.

The Lady Bears' Nicole Medlin is sitting on 866 career kills during her outstanding three-year career. She's also contributed 106 blocks and 40 digs for the 19-11 Lady Bears.

Grace Anne Hollenbeck has 158 kills, and Lexie Mosby has 684 assists (7.6 per set). She'll finish her career with nearly 2,500 assists in all.

She's currently holding at 2,385 career assists.

Charleston

Record: (20-3, 12-2)

This Week: District 3A-1 West Tournament

Charleston enters the week as the No. 2 seed in the 3A-1 West Tournament.

The team completed the regular season last week with a 3-0 sweep of Elkins.

Jadyn Womack fueled the 25-15,25-11,25-20 triumph with nine kills and three aces. Julianna Arroyo had eight kills and four aces, and Gracie Koch added seven kills and a pair of aces.

The Tigers' Khiley Frederick added five kills and an ace.

Booneville

Record: (15-16, 7-7)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Mansfield at 3A-1 West Tournament

It's the end of the road for one of the more memorable faces in Booneville schools. With volleyball, anyway.

LadyCat coach Janice West had her last home match last Thursday against Mansfield. West will be retiring after this season after 45 years coaching and teaching at Booneville.

During her time here, she has coached basketball, track and volleyball at various levels. Most recently, she served as senior high assistant and junior high head volleyball coach since the program’s rebirth in 2007.

She took over the head senior high volleyball job in 2018.

Monday, the LadyCats thumped Lincoln at the district tournament and will face Mansfield on Tuesday for a shot at the state tournament.

Mansfield

Record: (15-12, 7-7)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Booneville at District 3A-1 Tournament

Mansfield rolled to a 25-22, 25-12, 25-20 win over Booneville last week in the conference finale.

But the same two teams were scheduled to meet again Monday at the district tournament.

Junior Brooke Wright came up big in the win over the LadyCats. She had 22 kills, two aces and a block. Saide Roberts had four blocks and eight kills.

Paris

Record: (33-1, 14-0)

This Week: District 3A-1 West Tournament

The Lady Eagles (33-1) finished off another unbeaten conference run last week and are preparing for next week's state tournament with the same passion they started the season with.

The team is vying for its eighth straight appearance in the 3A finals.

Coach Jordan Devine's squad is likely headed for a fourth meeting with league foe Charleston. Paris is 3-0 against the Lady Tigers this season.

Paris will host next week's 3A state tournament.

Hackett

Record: (23-2, 12-0)

This Week: District 2A-4 West Tournament

The Lady Hornets cruised to the regular season championship with a 12-0 record. Now, they're likely preparing for a District 2A-4 West showdown with regular season runner-up Lavaca.

The finals of the district tournament are Thursday at 5 p.m. at Hackett High School

Lavaca

Record: (17-11, 10-2)

This Week: At District 2A-4 West Tournament

The Lady Arrows celebrated Senior Night with a 25-23, 25-11, 27-25 sweep of the Atkins Lady Red Devils.

Lavaca, the No. 2 seed in the 2A-4 West, begins tournament play Tuesday in Hackett.

The Arrows are led by hitters Jessica Flanagan and Anna Todaro. Both are tops in serving, digging and assists.

Alma

Record: (5-19, 2-10)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Vilonia; Thursday at Beebe

The Lady Airedales (5-19, 2-10) hope to finish strong this week with a pair of matches against Vilonia and Beebe — two teams Alma beat earlier.

Kaitlyn Tyler and Lillie Warnock lead the team with 89 and 75 kills, respectively. Shelbi Hesson leads the team with 21 aces; Wanock has 23 blocks and Sidney Hatley leads the team with 124 digs.

Bella Nutt leads the team with 162 assists.