FAYETTEVILLE — Injured Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t play, while most recent Arkansas Razorbacks starting quarterback Ben Hicks gets his injured left shoulder re-evaluated to be certain he can play in Saturday’s SEC West game.

No. 1 ranked and reigning SEC champion Alabama, 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the SEC, hosts Arkansas, 2-5, 0-4, at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Razorbacks learned Monday their Nov. 2 SEC West game with Mississippi State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville will kick off at 3 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network.

Hicks, who has been flip-flopping throughout the season as Arkansas’ starting quarterback with fellow graduate transfer Nick Starkel, took a pounding going the distance in Arkansas’ 51-10 SEC loss to the No. 9 Auburn Tigers last Saturday in Fayettteville. His left (non-throwing) shoulder seems one of many maladies absorbed from three sacks and so many other hits while attempting 39 passes. Hicks completed 19 for 182 yards and a touchdown against one interception and one fumble.

“I asked him after the game how he felt,” Arkansas offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock said Monday. “He said he felt like he had been hit by a car. So he showed a lot of guts and toughness staying in the pocket. We will re-evaluate how he is feeling tomorrow (Tuesday) at practice.”

If healthy, does Hicks start against Alabama?

“That’s something we’ll re-evaluate at practice,” Craddock said. “He could be healthy and still not be 100 percent. We’ll have to see how he’s doing.”

Craddock echoed observations by Chad Morris, the head coach ultimately making the starting quarterback call.

“Ben got banged up a little bit,” Morris said at his Monday press conference. “We’ll see how things are on Tuesday with him. They’ll both (Hicks and Starkel) be out there.”

Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain during Alabama’s 35-13 SEC victory last Saturday over Tennessee. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore backup Mac Jones and will not play against Arkansas, Alabama Coach Nick Saban announced.

Tagovailoa’s numbers amaze: 145-of-194 for 2,166 yards and 27 touchdowns vs. two interceptions.

Yet even without him the Tide started Monday oddsmakers favored by 35.

“There’s not many deficiencies on that football team,” Morris said. “You’re a quarterback at Alabama, you’re a really good football player. They have a great supporting cast around him."

Jones went 6-of-11 for 72 yards finishing against Tennessee, which marked by far his most playing time.

“They're gonna let him do what he does well,” Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis said. “There's not enough tape out there to know exactly what that is. But he’s the next guy up at Alabama because he’s a very fine football player. He’s got a good arm and he can move around a little bit and get away from some pressures.”

Headed by Jerry Jeudy, 45 catches for 579 yards and six touchdowns, DeVonta Smith, 39 for 654 yards and nine touchdowns, and Henry Ruggs, 22 for 466 yards and five touchdowns, Jones will throw to college football’s top receiving corps.

And if the Tide goes ground game first, running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson combine combine for 845 yards and seven touchdowns on 158 carries.

“They may lean on the run a little bit more,” Chavis said. “They've got three or four great tailbacks. We've got to be ready for it all. There's no doubt about that.”

While Hicks appears banged up but likely playing, the availability of senior starting left offensive tackle Colton Jackson of Conway and senior starting left offensive guard Austin Capps of Star City is in question. Neither played in Saturday’s second half following first-half injuries.

Capps is in concussion protocol, Morris said Monday.

Jackson, who injured a foot in preseason and has twice been in concussion protocol during the season, injured his back, Morris said.

Junior college transfer Myron Cunningham replaced Jackson at left tackle.

Third-year sophomore Arkansas native Kirby Adcock of Nashville filled in for Capps against an Auburn interior defensive line regarded among the nation’s best.

“Myron played better,” Morris said. “He was a little bit more consistent at left tackle. Kirby Adcock got in when Capps went down. Obviously, when you’re going against what he was lined up against, it was pretty rough sledding in there. But I think he did a good job considering all the circumstances that were coming at him.”

Cunningham definitely is the left tackle if Jackson is out.

Left guard seems more undefined.

“We’re going to try a couple of things,” Craddock said. “I thought Kirby came in and did OK and played hard, gave great effort. But we are going to look at a couple of different guys in there and just see who gives us the best chance.”