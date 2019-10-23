The Bearcat defense hadn’t allowed two first half touchdowns in a game since week 2, but after Mansfield scored twice in the final 56 seconds of the first half and Booneville led Tigers 28-20.

Concern, certainly, but there was no panic and that same defense went on to help claim a 48-27 win at Tiger Stadium, beating Mansfield for the 22nd straight time.

The Bearcats (5-2, 4-0 Conference 3A-1) opened the second half with the football and needed just five plays to score as Cam Brasher rumbled for 37 yards and it was 35-20.

The touchdown was the third for the fullback and Brasher had a career high 125 yards on 18 carries.

Anthony McKesson threw Isaac Cothran for a 3-yard loss on a third-and-1 on the ensuring possession but the Bearcats would turn the ball over on downs themselves with 6:40 to play in the quarter.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-2) started the next drive at their 28-yard line after a dead ball personal foul on the Bearcat fourth down stop.

Mansfield was penalized nine times for 85 yards in the game and the Bearcats had eight penalties for 65 yards.

Two plays later Ethan Wooldridge dislodged the ball from Layton Howard and McKesson picked it up at the 35 and returned it for a touchdown and a 42-20 lead.

McKesson had another tackle for a loss on the next Mansfield possession and the Tigers would punt again.

After a Bearcat punt Cort Mizell sacked Ethan Stovall to start the next Mansfield possession but Stovall would overcome it, eventually scoring himself on a 1-yard run with 10:03 to play.

Although he was 15-of-26 for 213 yards, Stovall was sacked four times in the second half and five in the game, for 37 yards in losses, resulting in a rushing total of minus 9.

Mansfield got the ball back with the score unchanged, but not until the Bearcats had drained the clock down to 4:46 remaining.

After three straight incompletions a Landon Shackleford sack gave the Bearcats the ball back at the Tiger 30 but only 25 seconds had come off the clock.

Mansfield was 0-of-5 on fourth down.

Andrew Robertson took it from there, scoring on the next play and although Gavin Kent, perfect on his first six tries, misfired on the PAT to keep it at 48-27.

Robertson also had a career high night with 162 yards on 19 carries with his two touchdowns.

A pair of sacks by Wooldridge were sandwiched around a delay of game penalty and the Bearcats had the ball back with 0:58 to play.

Early on the Bearcats made a fourth down stop at their 16, forcing three straight incomplete passes by Stovall after a 51-yard Jaicy Griffin run had given the Tigers the ball at the 11, and a Mason Goers tackle of Will Meadows moved it back to the 16.

The next two Tiger possession ended in punts and the Bearcats next two ended in a punt and an interception by Holmes.

With 1:00 left in the first quarter the Bearcats had the ball at the Mansfield 45 but a holding penalty wiped out most of a good run by Robertson.

On first-and-17 Randon Ray was met at the line of scrimmage, but after bouncing off the contact, went 52 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Mansfield turned the ball over on downs at the Bearcat 41 with 10:19 left in the first half and after Schlinker hit Ty Goff for exactly the 12 yards he needed on a third down, the Bearcats went on to make it 14-0 on a 21-yard run by Brasher.

That lasted 14 seconds because Layton Howard returned the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-6.

Robertson ran 37 yards on the ensuing possession to get the Bearcats to the Mansfield 17 and four straight carries by Brasher made it 21-6 with the touchdown coming from the 3.

A sack by Ethan Pirraglia forced a punt and the Bearcats had the ball back with 1:38 left in the half.

Schlinker was tracked down by Meadows and fumbled with Bri Sanderson returning the loose ball to the Bearcat 35.

Stovall, who had two completions to that point, hit Homes for 35 and a touchdown on the next play to make it 21-13.

It took three plays for the Bearcats to answer after a failed onside kick try. Robertson got the touchdown from the 18 and it was 28-13 with 18 seconds to play in the half.

After a downed kickoff the Tigers had the ball at their 42 there were 17 seconds left.

A pass to Howard used eight seconds, as did one to Homes for 11 yards, leaving 0:01 and Holmes won a jump ball in the end zone on the final play to make it 28-20.

The Bearcats will be on the road again this Friday taking on Charleston. Charleston beat Paris 34-12 Friday to improve to 3-1 in conference play and 3-4 overall.