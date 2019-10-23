FAYETTEVILLE — Of the Razorbacks known to be injured during their 51-10 SEC West loss to No. 9 Auburn last Saturday, only Austin Capps could not practice Tuesday.

The senior starting left offensive guard is in concussion protocol as the 33-point underdog Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) prepare for Saturday’s 6 p.m. ESPN televised SEC West game against the No. 1 reigning SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Third-year sophomore Kirby Adcock of Nashville, Ark., finished the Auburn game in Capps’ place and was seen working first-team in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday’s otherwise closed practice that media viewed.

Senior starting left offensive tackle Colton Jackson (back) and freshman starting defensive end Mataio Soli, undisclosed injury, did not play in Saturday’s second half against Auburn but practiced Tuesday in regular uniforms.

Junior running back Rakeem Boyd, mostly in a green limited practice jersey since injuring a shoulder two games ago, worked in green during Tuesday’s full pads practice.

“It’s holding up pretty good,” Boyd said Tuesday night after practice.

Fifth-year senior graduate transfer Ben Hicks, telling offensive coordinator Joe Craddock he felt “like I got hit by a car” from hits he absorbed quarterbacking the entire game against Auburn, practiced Tuesday along with fourth-year junior graduate transfer quarterback Nick Starkel.

Starkel had started the previous four games before Hicks, Arkansas’ starter its first two games, returned to a starting role against Auburn.

Junior center Ty Clary of Fayetteville did not take the bait when asked how the quarterbacks were alternated Tuesday.

“I’m not going to lie,” Clary said. “I don’t even know what’s going on with the quarterbacks. I snap the ball to them, and I’m trying to worry about my own guy that’s in front of me. I know whoever it is, they’re going to do a good job.”

It was relayed post-practice to Clary that Hicks had said he felt like he was hit by a car.

“I didn’t know that,” Clary said. “I mean it just makes us feel lousy. I hate it a lot. I hate giving up hits more than anything else. I gave up one in the game, and I was kicking myself for it the whole game.”

Clary was asked about Adcock likely starting for Capps beside him at left guard.

“I’m confident in Kirby,” Clary said. “I believe in him and I know he believes in himself. He’s an Arkansas boy so I know he’ll give it his all out.”

Nobody on this Arkansas team has played the annual SEC West game with Alabama when the Tide wasn’t No. 1.

“You’ve got to take the underdog mentality with you,” Clary said. “But you can’t be scared going into a game like that. Because if you are, you can’t win. You still have to be confident. But the underdog mentality, no one’s on your side. It’s an away game. You’ve got to bring your own energy and you’ve got to bring your own effort. But it’s a great opportunity playing No. 1.”

Especially with Alabama the No. 1.

“It doesn’t matter what the schedule is or what team you are,” Clary said. “Every team in the country plays Alabama like it’s their Super Bowl.”

Arkansas won’t face Alabama’s top quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, sits this one out off his high ankle sprain during last Saturday’s 35-13 triumph over Tennessee.

Alabama backup quarterback Mac Jones finished against Tennessee and starts against Arkansas.

“He’s obviously at Alabama for a reason,” Arkansas junior backup middle linebacker Grant Morgan of Greenwood said. “He can sling it. They’re gonna have a different package for him just because he’s a different quarterback. It’s what every team would do. But he’s gonna be able to sling it just like Tua can. He’s a good quarterback.”

Arkansas senior middle linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris also gave respect to Jones but said the Hogs do have a shot at rattling the sophomore’s first start.

“We just want to get a lot of pressure in front of Mac Jones’ face,” Harris said. “Make him uncomfortable and get him off the spot. I feel like if we do that, we’ll have a chance just to compete and you never know at the end what will happen.”

Arkansas coach Chad Morris and former Razorbacks College Hall of Fame receiver Chuck Dicus have been elected to the Texas High School Hall of Fame.

Morris went 169-38 with consecutive state championships during his 16 years coaching high school football in Texas.

Dicus starred in high school for Garland, Texas, before earning All-American the final two seasons while lettering 1968-70 for the late Frank Broyles’ Razorbacks.