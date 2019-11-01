TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville vs Lamar

GAME: Booneville (6-2, 5-0) vs Lamar (7-1, 4-1)

MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Lamar Warriors

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium

SERIES: Booneville leads 6-1-0 (0.857)

LAST MEETING: Booneville 28 Lamar 7 on Oct. 26, 2018

LAST WEEK: Booneville 21 Charleston 7; Lamar 48 Mansfield 26

STREAK: Booneville has won last 1

FIRST MEETING: Booneville 21 Lamar 7 on Oct. 18, 1996

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 3A-1

NOTES: A year ago this game decided the 3A-1 title and should Boonevllle win this year it will do the same as all other schools in the league will have at least two losses. The last game was Bearcat Stadium was the 250th win by Booneville in their “Home of Champions.” However, omitted from coverage of that milestone was the worst home loss, which was in 2015 to Lamar, 54-7. Cam Brasher joined the 90-yard run club last week as you know – one of the members of that club is Brandon Rowland, who did it against Lamar in 1998. That same night Trey Holloway got the start and threw three touchdown passes. When he made it 7-0 in the first quarter in Charleston, Gavin Kent kicked the 100th extra point of his career last week. With the one that made it 21-7, with 102 he moved into fourth place on the career list.

LAST NIGHT: The Booneville Junior High Bearcats made a fourth down stop at their 4-yard line to preserve a 12-6 win over Lamar to close a conference championship season at 9-1 overall and 7-0 in 3A-1 play. Brooks Herrera scored both touchdowns, one on a 52-yard reception from Peyton Tatum and the other on a 4-yard run. The seventh grade game went to Lamar, 16-6.

**********************************************************

TODAY'S TICKET: Magazine v Mountainburg

GAME: Magazine (6-1, 4-0) v Mountainburg (4-3, 2-1)

MASCOTS: Magazine Rattlers; Mountainburg Dragons

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 at Shorty Wright Field at Diamondback Stadium

SERIES: Mountainburg leads 8-4 (0.333)

LAST MEETING: Mountainburg 40 Magazine 8 on Oct. 26, 2018

LAST WEEK: Magazine 38 Westside Johnson County 12; Hackett 46 Mountainburg 32

STREAK: Mountainburg has won last 5

FIRST MEETING: Magazine 20 Mountainburg 0 on Sept. 22, 2000

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 2A-4

NOTES: In its current five game winning streak against the Rattlers Mountainburg has won by an average score of 41-7. The Dragons claimed a share of a conference title in their win over Magazine in Crawford County last year. The only league unbeaten, the Rattlers have done that already this year can clinch a title outright with a win tonight. Two of Mountainburg’s wins are over Lavaca, one being a nonconference game, two of its losses are to 3A schools. Caleb Hyatt needs 192 yards before the end of the season to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight year but he only needs 128 to reach the 3,000-yard career mark. Through 29 high school games he is averaging 99 yards per kickoff.