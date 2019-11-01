FAYETTEVILLE — Two statistics from Arkansas’ 48-7 loss last Saturday at Alabama still startle Arkansas’ coaching staff as the Razorbacks, 2-6, 0-5 in the SEC, prepare for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 3-5, 1-4.

To the good, coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks played entirely penalty free last Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

“I don’t ever recall going through a game without any penalties,” Morris said. “That was a shocker.”

To the bad, top Razorbacks wide receivers Trey Knox, Mike Woods, Treylon Burks and Tyson Morris, who have logged a combined 80 catches on the season, but only Burks caught a pass among all wideouts employed against Alabama, that for 15 yards from Nick Starkel.

“Yeah, we are very surprised,” Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. “I’ve never been a part of that. Obviously, we had a number of batted balls (knocked down by Alabama at or near the line of scrimmage). We tried to get Treylon the ball down the middle and the ball got batted down. We had a couple of others that I thought we could have done a better job. We had Mike Woods open on a seam ball for a touchdown and we missed him.”

Graduate transfer Starkel, 5-of-19 and intercepted three times and unable to corral a high snap that became the first of Arkansas’ four turnovers, just never got untracked against Alabama.

Redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones, playing the entire second half and directing Arkansas’ lone touchdown drive, completed 6-of-7. He completed four on screens to running backs Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley and two to tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, one losing a yard and the other for an 8-yard touchdown.

More mobile than Starkel or graduate transfer quarterback Ben Hicks, out of last Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury but practicing full go this week, Jones’ mobility helped him in the screen game and enhanced Arkansas’ rushing game overall, Morris and Craddock said.

However if used against Mississippi State, Jones must be game-planned and counted upon to involve Knox, Burks, Woods and Morris.

“We’ve got to be able to utilize our playmakers out in space,” Morris said. “That’s part of our game planning, is making sure we get those guys opportunities to make plays.”

Going into Thursday’s entirely closed to media practice, Morris has not named a starting quarterback against Mississippi State.

While not likely among the three Morris figures to decide upon as the starter, true freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson would be able to participate in these final four games and still be deemed a redshirt, retaining 2020 freshman eligibility, and has a package designed that he could play off the bench.

“He’s got some things that he’s focused on that we can do with him and he feels comfortable with,” Morris said.

Aside from Jefferson, true freshmen under the 4-game redshirt maximum who could play Saturday include touted tight end Hudson Henry of Little Rock and Pulaski Academy, and offensive linemen Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham.

With injuries to senior left tackle Colton Jackson of Conway (retired this week with a painful back reinjury compounding a season of two concussions and a lingering foot injury) and left guards Austin Capps and Kirby Adcock (both out with concussions), Limmer and Latham become second-team.

So does sophomore Shane Clenin, practicing at center behind Ty Clary even as Clenin debut starts as Arkansas’ third opening left guard in as many weeks.

Limmer also has practiced at center while true freshman Ricky Stromberg starts at right guard.

“We’ve got to bring our freshmen along,” Morris said. “Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham and some of those guys. We know what Ricky’s done for us. When you have multiple (offensive line) injuries it forces you to try to find your next best five and that means just sliding guys around. It’s not the ideal thing, but it’s the thing you do.”