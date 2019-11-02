FAYETTEVILLE — It’s not just bullies who should be told to pick on somebody their own size.

That goes for the bullied, too.

So for these Arkansas Razorbacks, 2-6 overall, 0-5 in the SEC, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, 3-5, 1-4 including four consecutive losses, today indeed marks an occasion for each to take their measure vs. somebody their own size.

On SEC Network television in their homecoming game, second-year coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks host second-year coach Joe Moorhead’s Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas in its last two games lost 51-10 to Auburn, ranked 11th and 12th in the coaches and AP polls, and 48-7 to Alabama, No. 1 in both polls when the Crimson Tide rolled the Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and still No. 1 in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press.

LSU, now elevated No. 1 by AP and still No. 2 with the coaches, beat the Bulldogs, 36-13 two Saturdays ago in Starkville, Mississippi.

Texas A&M, who was in both top 25 polls most of this season and even at 5-3 is still receiving votes in both, beat Mississippi State, 49-30 last Saturday at the Aggies’ Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

So after two weeks accurately picking the Hogs and the Dogs to lose by lots, the Las Vegas oddsmakers consensus picks Mississippi State only by a touchdown.

The Bulldogs butchered the Hogs, 52-6, last year in Starkville, part of Arkansas’s 16-game SEC skid since former coach Bret Bielema's squad lost its final three SEC games in 2017 and continued through Morris’ teams going 0-8 in the SEC in 2018 and the current 0-5 conference mark.

A 52-6 type score doesn’t seem in the cards Saturday. For both sides should view this as a winnable game, especially if they regard their opponent and themselves as better than their records.

“It’s two programs that are at a similar spot in the season,” Morris said. “Our guys are gonna be ready to play. It’s going to come down to the end and be a great ballgame Saturday afternoon.”

Moorhead obviously strives to keep his Bulldogs from fancying they’ll rout Arkansas again.

“To play an Arkansas team on the road, it will be a great challenge,” Moorhead said.

Moorhead especially cited Arkansas senior defensive tackle “Sosa” Agim and senior middle linebacker “Scoota” Harris and Arkansas fourth-year junior running back Rakeem Boyd and senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady.

Both teams deal with quarterbacking ups and downs. After playing the second half against Alabama, where he completed 6-of-7 passes including the Hogs' lone touchdown, Arkansas redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones made an on-field statement in his first game of 2019 to be considered for playing time and even start ahead of so far inconsistent graduate transfer quarterbacks Ben Hicks, healthy again after missing the Alabama game with a shoulder injury, and Nick Starkel, who has thrown seven of Arkansas’ nine touchdown passes but also 10 interceptions, including three last week.

Morris has played it cool which one starts.

Moorhead said the Bulldogs prepare like they could see all three.

“It's difficult to prepare for all three,” Moorhead said. “I don't know the system necessarily changes based on who is in the game, but you certainly have seen glimpses of production out of all three of those guys.”

From previous longtime Mississippi State coach become Florida coach Dan Mullen, Moorhead inherited senior starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and went 8-5, 4-4.

He’s gone through some quarterbacking ups and downs this season first with transfer Tommy Stevens, a graduate transfer from Penn State where Moorhead had been the offensive coordinator, and recently with true freshman Garrett Shrader. The Bulldogs’ bell cow is running back Kylin Hill, who leads the SEC in rushing with 793 yards and six touchdowns on 155 carries.

“Like always, got to establish the run and do a good job getting Kylin Hill moving,” Moorhead said.

Same goes for Arkansas with Boyd. And with re-establishing playmaking Razorbacks wide receivers Trey Knox, Treylon Burks and Mike Woods, 69 catches for 974 yards and four touchdowns between them, but only Burks had a reception against Alabama last week.

Moorhead calls Knox and Burks “one of the highest-rated true freshman receiver combinations in the country.”

Given that their names surface prominently among lists of “hot seat” coaches under fire, the game gets portrayed as more important for Morris and Moorhead than their teams.

The coaches prefer keeping the incentives with their teams and not themselves.

“You understand what you sign up for when you become a head coach in this league — the good, the bad and the ugly,” Moorhead said. “So I’m just worried about making sure we put these kids in a good position to be successful this week.”

For his part Morris said, “You can’t control what other people say and that’s the least of my worries. My worries are making sure that this football team continues to get better every day. “