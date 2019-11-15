MANSFIELD — Tyler Holmes had no idea how many interceptions he had. He's guessing five.

"Six?"

Try eight.

The Mansfield senior says he plays defensive back because of his experience as a receiver. And, you guessed it, he plays receiver because of his experience as a defensive back.

One thing he's certain of, however, is his genuine love for his fellow senior teammates.

"We've been together since the fourth grade," he said. "We've learned a lot about each other."

Quarterback Ethan Stovall has a "sense" of where his receivers are when he releases the football.

Holmes seems to always be in the right spot.

"We just have great chemistry," Holmes said. "Ethan knows how to read defenses; he know where we're going to be before we get there."

Mansfield (7-3) travels to Camden Harmony Grove on Friday to face the upstart Hornets. No one seems to be giving the Tigers much of a chance.

"We just have to be disciplined," Holmes said. "We have a good chance of pulling off an upset. No one believes we can do it. We haven't played a complete game yet."

Homes has 33 receptions for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, the ball-hawking safety has accounted for nine of the team's 26 turnovers, including eight of the Tigers' 14 interceptions.

Holmes finished with three interceptions as a junior.

"I think just being a receiver helps me out a lot," he said. "Usually, they (opponents) run similar stuff to what we run; I've learned how to read routes."

Stovall, whose thrown for 5,542 yards and 62 touchdowns, knows where to find the kid in the No. 7 jersey.

During his last two seasons with the Tigers, Holmes has 72 receptions for 1,287 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"I learned throughout the years how to get open," he said. "I haven't always been the fastest, (but) I've learned to be a good route runner. if you're a good route runner you just have to learn to catch the ball."

As the end of his career career draws near, be it tonight or one day next month, Holmes appreciates what it means to represent his community.

"Honestly, it's an honor," he said. "When you're little, you dream about playing during Friday Night Lights. Not many people can make it to the next level, progressing from little league to junior high, and to high school.

"It means a lot to me, because not many people can do it."