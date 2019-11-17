It's the summer of 1981. I'm still using Clearasil to chase pimples that are covering my freckles. I'm barely shaving.

That summer, while juggling three jobs, I signed up with a buddy to work for this company as a delivery driver. It didn't go well.

I don't drive any faster now than I did then. (Just ask my kids).

I was stuck in the left lane on the Houston freeways, my flashers on, shaking my head in full panic mode.

How did I get here?

I made my delivery and pulled over at the first U-Tot-Em store I could find and called the guy to tell him I wasn't quite cut out to be a delivery driver.

Chad Morris wanted to hammer down in the fast lane, too. But, much like me as a 19-year-old, he couldn't seem to shift gears.

The best thing Arkansas did last week was to push reset with its football program.

Morris didn't work out; it wasn't going to be any better next year or the year after that.

The great philosopher John C. Maxwell once said, "Nothing in life breeds resilience like adversity and failure."

But this country, the one everyone seems to dump on when times are rotten, and I can't think of a worse time for Arkansas football fans, is also about redemption.

Raise your hand if you don't shed a tear or two over sappy comebacks? C'mon, you know you do.

Who's ready for one of those happy Tom Rinaldi stories to play out one Saturday morning a year or two from now on ESPN's "College Gameday," as he describes something good about the Razorbacks' football team?

Arkansas is on the comeback trail. But there's no need to boast about "Hog hunting" on social media.

How about just coaching up the troops and delivering some positive energy?

Barry Lunney Jr. did so this week. He yanked an 0-2 slider for a home run. In fact, not just any home run, but a 418-foot dinger in his initial news conference.

Barry Lunney Jr. gets it.

Arkansas' interim head coach has forgotten more football than the rest of us know. And trust me, I've sat through a few thousand football games over the years. You have, too.

From here, there's nowhere for Arkansas to go but up. And, while beating LSU this week is a pipe dream (you'll have a better chance at winning the lottery), a hard-fought effort is not out of the question.

Surely, Lunney will have the boys playing more inspired football than Morris did this season.

Arkansas football can survive this horrible run. Whoever the next coach is, be it Barry Lunney Jr. or whoever, they need to relate to the fans, boosters and players.

We're no football dummies out here. We know there's work to be done.

But Arkansas fans don't want to hear about a four-year rebuild. They're ready to win now.

As for getting stuck in traffic that summer of '81? I actually had a fourth summer job for about two weeks. In addition to stringing for my local paper that summer, and jumping in and out of the belly of 727s and DC-9s as a "ramp rat" for Continental Airlines, a former little league coach and family friend had hooked me up to be a night watchman.

That didn't go well, either.

One Saturday night, around 3 a.m., I gave up, closed my eyes and ...

Well, when the guy replacing me at 7 a.m. showed up, I had been asleep for about three or four hours. Turns out, working four jobs at once requires some sleep.

I survived 1981. And I'm confident Arkansas fans will survive the Chad Morris ordeal as well.

Your move, coach Lunney.