Clarksville, Ark. – The women’s and men’s clay target teams of the University of the Ozarks displayed its regional strength at the ACUI Eastern Super Shoot in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 14-17.

The men’s team is coached by Lance Brown of Booneville and the women’s team is coached by Booneville graduate Grace Brown.

As a team, the Eagles won the American events category. The Eagles topped University of Alabama by five points to win the team title. Individually, the Eagles continue to prove to have some of the top shooters in the country. In all, Ashton Huffstutlar, Shelby Skaggs and Jacob Tucker of Booneville won individual titles.

In the men’s division, Tucker won the International Trap title. Tucker was also third in American Skeet. In men’s American Trap, Tucker was sixth with 99.

Mason Malin was ninth with 98. Charles Priddy and Dustin Robertson were 12th and 13th, respectively. In women’s American Trap, Huffstutlar was 13th with 91. In men’s International Skeet, Keaton Little was sixth with 87. Wagner followed with 85 for seventh place. In men’s International Trap, Clayton Villines was second behind Tucker with 91. Malin placed fourth with 85. In men’s Sporting Clays, Villines was ninth with 88. In women’s Sporting Clays, Summer Sanders was sixth with 75. In Super Sporting Clays, Robertson was fourth with 47. In Super Sporting Clays, Huffstutlar was fifth with 41.

In men’s combined International events, Wagner was third with 162. In women’s combined International events, Skaggs was second with 162. In men’s combined American and Sporting, Robertson was eighth with 321. In women’s combined American and Sporting, Huffstutlar had the top score with 314. Skaggs had 305 for third.

The ACUI event wraps up the fall schedule for the Eagles. The Eagles will next host the U of O Partner Shoot Feb. 29.