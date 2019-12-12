Charleston right-hander Brayden Ross signed a letter of intent with the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

"It's good to get this off my shoulders and just be able to concentrate on baseball," Ross said. "I"m pretty excited for this opportunity."

Ross is among a bevvy of early signings for the Bucks. Coach Lance Spigner signed on as the program's first coach last April. UA Rich Mountain will field its first team in the spring of 2021.

"If you would have told me we would have had this many kids signed by December I would have told you that you were crazy," Spigner said. "I didn't know what to expect, but I knew there was a tremendous need for a junior college program in our region, and I thought it would go over really well.

"But it's better than we could have hoped for."

Ross, who topped out at 87 MPH last summer, has a 7-1 post-season record, which includes a win over Spigner's former team at Horatio.

"I was reminded about that the other day," Spigner said.