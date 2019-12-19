Penni Burns suspected something was different with her eldest son years before he grew into a grown man's body by the time he was 15.

At the same time, she and husband Jeremie raised both of their kids, Bryant and Briley, with the belief that if they screwed up there would be consequences.

They never screwed up.

Wednesday, the kid who became more of a blocking tight end this past season to benefit a team beset by injuries, signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Army Cadets.

Bryant Burns is headed to West Point.

"For one, it's the greatest team on the planet, and the campus, it's gorgeous," Burns said. "There are some things that are truly incredible. If you're into history, you have to go."

"I think we figured out at a pretty young age that he was extra ordinary," Penni Burns said. "He's always been very responsible and very mature. He had very high standards for himself and who he wanted around him. It wasn't a surprise to me when he said he wanted to dedicate himself to serving others. Once an opportunity came up, and to play football, it was for him.

"It's like it should have been his life plan all along."

Bryant, who is in the running to become valedictorian, visited a number of elite universities, including academically-sound Vanderbuilt and Baylor.

He picked Army.

"I always wanted to play college football," Burns said. "(But) if football wasn't an option, I wanted to go to a prestigious university and get a good education."

He said his family is excited for him.

"They're really proud," Burns said. "They're all on board with it."

"The opportunity that comes with that, and football, is that they not only have great academics but you also put yourself in a position to be a leader in the business world," Penni Burns said.

Playing with a nagging foot injury throughout the season, Burns didn't necessarily light up the scoreboard with statistics. He caught 15 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns while changing over to a mostly run-oriented offensive philosophy.

A three-time all-state selection, Burns caught 60 passes for 1,421 yards and 18 touchdowns his first two seasons.

The 2019 season, however, saw the team win 12 games and reach the semifinals.

"We came together well," Burns said. "We were super blessed; everybody on our team did their jobs. We came up short, but we had a lot of stuff we worked through during the year, to get to where we ended up."

Ozark finished 30-8 during Burns' three seasons.

"I looked it up and we lost to the runner-up twice and the eventual champion (Robinson) once," he said.

Now, it's on to the next level. His parents believe he'll prosper.

"I truly believe it's the best fit for his personality," Penni Burns said. "You can't teach that. Giving up your life for the betterment of others is something you can't teach."