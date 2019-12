The Northside Lady Bears cruised in their opener at the Pink and White Basketball Classic in Springfield, Mo.

Northside defeated Mount Vernon, Mo., 71-40.

Tracey Bershers led the Lady Bears with 15 points, while Jersey Wolfenbarger added 14.

The Lady Bears (7-3) advance into the quarterfinals of the Pink Division. They will play at 12:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of the first-round game between Missouri schools Carthage and Glendale.